Middle East: Berlin urges hostage release after Sinwar death

October 17, 2024 345,000 Gazans facing 'catastrophic' hunger this winter: monitor

The entire Gaza Strip is experiencing emergency levels of hunger, with Israeli military operations in the enclave hampering the delivery of humanitarian aid, a UN-backed global monitor said.

Analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) found that around 1.84 million people in Gaza, or 86% of the population, were facing high levels of food insecurity. That included 133,000 people living with "catastrophic" levels of hunger.

The monitor warned that the number could rise to 345,000 this winter.

"One year into the conflict, the risk of famine persists throughout the whole Gaza Strip as conflict intensifies and winter approaches," the IPC said in its report.

The recent "sharp decline" in aid "will profoundly limit the ability of families to feed themselves and access essential goods and services in the coming months, unless reversed," it added.

The US warned Israel this week that it would cut off military support unless it does more to boost access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Israel has said it is acting in accordance with international law and facilitating aid deliveries. It has also accused aid groups and the UN of failing to deliver the aid, and blamed Hamas for stealing supplies.

The IPC was set up in 2004 and is an initiative involving UN agencies, national governments and aid groups.