Middle East: Berlin urges hostage release after Sinwar death

Sinwar was 'major' obstacle for ending the war in Gaza, expert tells DW

10/17/2024 October 17, 2024 Sinwar was 'major' obstacle for ending the war in Gaza, expert tells DW

Middle East analyst Avi Melamed told DW that the death of Yahya Sinwar may raise hopes of bringing home Israeli hostages held by militants in Gaza.

"It may encourage the process of bringing hostages home" and "an end" to the war in Gaza, Melamed said. "But for the time being, it is an open question."

Melamed spoke to DW before Sinwar's death was confirmed.

The Hamas leader, Melamed said, has long played a role in"building" Hamas' military capacity over decades. While there were camps within the militant group that may have chosen a more pragmatic approach in terms of dealing with Israel, Sinwar "was able to dictate his will."

"Sinwar was a major obstacle for ending the war" in Gaza because he didn't move the slightest on the issue of releasing hostages, Melamed said.

As long as he was in power in Gaza, he was able to "intimidate" factions in Gaza that may have contemplated replacing him or moving toward "some sort of an agreement" with Israel, he added.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported in August that Sinwar had been open to cease-fire negotiations, but set the condition that Israel end its military operations in Gaza first.

Melamed said it would be "interesting to see the ramifications of what seems to be like the elimination of Sinwar."