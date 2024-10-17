Middle East: Berlin urges hostage release after Sinwar death

Skip next section Hostage families call for 'leverage' over Sinwar's death to bring loved ones home

A group representing the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza — The Hostages and Missing Families Forum — welcomed the news about Yayha Sinwar's death.

But the group added that families were still worried about the fate of their loved ones being held in Gaza.

"While acknowledging the significant achievement, the families of the hostages express grave concern for the fate of 101 men, women and children, still held captive by Hamas, and urge leveraging this major achievement into an immediate deal to secure hostages' return," the group wrote on X.

Families and supporters of the hostages also took to the streets of Tel Aviv calling for a deal to bring them home and end the war.