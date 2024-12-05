Middle East: Amnesty says Israel is committing 'genocide'Published December 5, 2024last updated December 5, 2024
What you need to know
- Amnesty International has accused Israel of 'genocide'
- The human rights group said Israel has treated Palestinians in Gaza as a 'subhuman group unworthy of human rights'
- Israel has rejected Amnesty's report as antisemitic 'blood libel'
This is a rundown of developments from Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on December 5, 2024:
Israel says Amnesty's genocide allegations are antisemitic
Israel on Thursday rejected Amnesty International's genocide allegations as antisemitic "blood libel."
Amnesty has released a report, accusing Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza, prompting a stinging rebuke from the country's Foreign Ministry.
"The deplorable and fanatical organization Amnesty International has once again produced a fabricated report that is entirely false and based on lies," Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Israel said it was defending itself against the threat of Hamas in accordance with international law.
Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the German government, the European Union, the United States and some Arab states.
Amnesty accuses Israel of committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing "genocide" in the Gaza Strip, saying it has sought to deliberately destroy Palestinians by mounting deadly attacks, demolishing vital infrastructure and preventing the delivery of food, medicine and other aid.
"Amnesty International's research has found sufficient basis to conclude that Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip," the human rights group said in a report.
"Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now," Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said in the report.
Amnesty said Israel's actions in the region could not be justified by the Hamas attack in October 2023 in which nearly 1,200 people were killed, including hundreds at a music festival taking place in Re'im near the Israel-Gaza border. Militants also took about 250 hostages back to Gaza.
Titled "You Feel Like You Are Subhuman': Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza," the Amnesty report documents Israel's actions during its offensive on the occupied Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.
The report focuses on "the killing of civilians, damage to and destruction of civilian infrastructure, forcible displacement, the obstruction or denial of life-saving goods and humanitarian aid, and the restriction of power supplies."
Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing "war crimes."
Netanyahu said the arrest warrants were "antisemitic."
Human Rights Watch has also accused Israel of war crimes over the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.
jsi/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)