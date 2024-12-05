Middle East: Amnesty says Israel is committing 'genocide'

12/05/2024 December 5, 2024 Amnesty accuses Israel of committing 'genocide' in Gaza

Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing "genocide" in the Gaza Strip, saying it has sought to deliberately destroy Palestinians by mounting deadly attacks, demolishing vital infrastructure and preventing the delivery of food, medicine and other aid.

"Amnesty International's research has found sufficient basis to conclude that Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip," the human rights group said in a report .

"Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now," Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, said in the report.

Amnesty said Israel's actions in the region could not be justified by the Hamas attack in October 2023 in which nearly 1,200 people were killed, including hundreds at a music festival taking place in Re'im near the Israel-Gaza border. Militants also took about 250 hostages back to Gaza.

Titled "You Feel Like You Are Subhuman': Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza," the Amnesty report documents Israel's actions during its offensive on the occupied Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The report focuses on "the killing of civilians, damage to and destruction of civilian infrastructure, forcible displacement, the obstruction or denial of life-saving goods and humanitarian aid, and the restriction of power supplies."

Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the German government, the European Union, the United States and some Arab states.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing "war crimes."

Netanyahu said the arrest warrants were "antisemitic."

Human Rights Watch has also accused Israel of war crimes over the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

jsi/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)