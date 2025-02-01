Middle East: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

02/01/2025 February 1, 2025 Israel begins Palestinian prisoners' release

A bus carrying some 32 Palestinian prisoners left Ofer Prison in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as Israel began releasing prisoners after the freeing of three hostages earlier on Saturday.

About 150 other prisoners were being sent to Gaza or deported, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Saturday's hostages-for-prisoners' swap is the fourth since a ceasefire came into effect some two weeks ago.

A total of 183 Palestinian prisoners were set to be released as part of this exchange. They include 111 from Gaza who were arrested after the October 7, 2023 attacks and held without trial.