Middle East: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Middle East: 3 Israeli hostages released by HamasPublished February 1, 2025last updated February 1, 2025
What you need to know
- Hamas and Israel are carrying out their fourth hostage-for-prisoner exchange of the Gaza ceasefire on Saturday.
- All three Israeli hostages have been freed.
Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt is expected to reopen for medical evacuations.
Here are the latest developments on Israel, Hamas and the wider Middle East region on February 1, 2025:
Two hostages released by Hamas en route to hospital, IDF says
Two of the three hostages released by Hamas earlier on Saturday are on their way to hospital in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
"Ofer Kalderon is now taking off in an IAF helicopter to the hospital, where he will reunite with members of his family and receive medical treatment," the IDF said.
The military added that Yardan Bibas was also due to fly to the hospital shortly, alongside his family.
Both Kalderon and Bibas were released together in southern Gaza's Khan Younis earlier Saturday.
Hamas releases 3rd Israeli hostage
Hamas has handed over a third hostage held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks.
US-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel was delivered to the Red Cross in Gaza City in the northern area of the strip, the Israeli military said in a statement.
The statement said Siegel was on his way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip.
Originally from North Carolina, Siegel was taken from a Kibbutz alongside his wife Aviva Siegel. The wife was released during the November 2023 ceasefire.
Macron celebrates Kalderon's release after 'unimaginable hell'
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated on Saturday the release of Israeli-French hostage Ofer Kalderon.
"We share the immense relief and joy of his loved ones after 483 days of unimaginable hell," Macron said in a post on X.
He added that his thoughts were with Ohad Yahalomi, another Israeli-French citizen currently in Hamas captivity, and with his family.
"France is doing everything in its power to secure his immediate release," he said.
Two released hostages arrive back in Israel
Two Israeli hostages released by Hamas were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Securities Authorities (ISA) after the Red Cross received them in Gaza's southern Khan Younis.
The IDF said the two hostages were on their way back to Israel, "where they will undergo an initial medical assessment."
The military later said in a joint statement with the ISA that they had crossed the border into Israel and were on their way to an initial reception point.
"The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to Israel," the IDF said, adding that it was "prepared to receive an additional hostage in the near future."
Hamas hands over 2 hostages to Red Cross
The Islamist Palestinian militant group Hamas has handed over two Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023 to the Red Cross, as part of a fragile ceasefire deal.
Television footage from Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip showed two hostages being handed over to the Red Cross.
They are Yarden Bibas, 35, and French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54.
It is yet unclear when the third hostage, Keith Siegel, who is also a US citizen, will be handed over.
Red Cross vehicles had earlier arrived in Khan Younis to observe the hostages' release. In return, dozens of Palestinians are set to be released from Israeli prisons.
A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the ceasefire's first six weeks.
Rafah crossing to open for medical evacuations from Gaza to Egypt
The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt is expected to reopen Saturday for medical evacuations, with a group of injured Palestinians expected to be transported across the border for treatment.
Rafah will be opened initially for 50 injured civilians militants and 50 wounded civilians, along with the people escorting them.
The Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement that it is "ready to provide all medical services for the Palestinian injured people."
The reopening will be monitored by a civilian mission from the European Union.
The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said on Friday that "the EU's civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis."
"It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she said on X.
The crossing has been closed since May 2024 after Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of the border. The crossing serves as one of the main entry points of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Hamas to release 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinians
Militant groups in Gaza are to release three Israelis in exchange for 183 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
The Israeli hostages are Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, who also holds US citizenship, and Ofer Kalderon, who also has French nationality, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group.
In return for the release of the three Israeli hostages, Israel will release 183 prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said
This is more than double the initially reported figure of 90.
Saturday's swap is the second hostage exchange this week and the fourth since the ceasefire began.
Since the ceasefire began in mid-January 19, Gaza militants have released 15 hostages after holding them in captivity since their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
kh,rmt/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)