Middle East: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Two hostages released by Hamas en route to hospital, IDF says

02/01/2025 February 1, 2025 Two hostages released by Hamas en route to hospital, IDF says

Red Cross vehicles in Gaza waiting to transport Israeli hostages earlier Saturday Image: Ashraf Amra/picture alliance/Anadolu

Two of the three hostages released by Hamas earlier on Saturday are on their way to hospital in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"Ofer Kalderon is now taking off in an IAF helicopter to the hospital, where he will reunite with members of his family and receive medical treatment," the IDF said.

The military added that Yardan Bibas was also due to fly to the hospital shortly, alongside his family.

Both Kalderon and Bibas were released together in southern Gaza's Khan Younis earlier Saturday.