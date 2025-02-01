Middle East: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Skip next section Released hostage Siegel en route to Israel, IDF says

02/01/2025 February 1, 2025 Released hostage Siegel en route to Israel, IDF says

Keith Siegel, who was released from Hamas captivity in Gaza City earlier on Saturday, was with Israeli forces en route back to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Siegel ,65, was being accompanied by IDF and Israel Security Agency forces.

He is scheduled to undergo an initial medical assessment upon his return.

"The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostage as he makes his way home to Israel," the IDF statement read.

"He is currently on his way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where he will be reunited with members of his family," it added.