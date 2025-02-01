Middle East: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

02/01/2025 February 1, 2025 Hamas releases 3rd Israeli hostage

Hamas has handed over a third hostage held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks.

US-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel was delivered to the Red Cross in Gaza City in the northern area of the strip, the Israeli military said in a statement.

The statement said Siegel was on his way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip.



Originally from North Carolina, Siegel was taken from a Kibbutz alongside his wife Aviva Siegel. The wife was released during the November 2023 ceasefire.