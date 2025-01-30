Middle East: 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages set to be released

Skip next section Hamas hands over first hostage as part of third round of releases amid ceasefire

The Palestianian militant group Hamas has handed Israeli soldier Agam Berger over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip as the first of eight hostages set to be released today as part of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Berger, 20, was taken hostage alongside four other female soldiers who were released on Saturday.

Berger is now back on Israeli soil, the Israeli military has confirmed.

"A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the returning hostage, IDF soldier Agam Berger, crossed the border into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

Hamas is set to free two more Israeli hostages as well as five Thai hostages on Thursday under the deal.

Israel is to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 children, in the third such exchange since the ceasefire went into force earlier this month.