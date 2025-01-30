Middle East: 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages set to be released

Skip next section UN calls on Israel to rescind UNRWA ban

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded that Israel rescind its order to ban activities of UNRWA on its soil and to forbid contact between the agency and Israeli officials.

"I regret this decision and request that the government of Israel retract it," he said, saying that UNRWA was "irreplaceable."

The agency's head, Philippe Lazzarini, said UNRWA's capacity to distribute aid "far exceeds that of any other entity."

He called Israel's actions against UNRWA a "relentless assault ... harming the lives and future of Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory."

The UN and aid groups dispute Israel's assertion that humanitarian needs in Gaza can be covered by other organizations.