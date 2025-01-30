Middle East: 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages set to be released

01/30/2025 January 30, 2025 Syrians celebrate appointment of transitional president

Celebrations took place across Syria, including in Hama, the site of a brutal 1982 crackdown by the Assad regime Image: Bekir Kasim/Anadolu/picture alliance

Celebrations took place in Syria on Wednesday evening after Ahmed al-Sharaa was appointed as the country's transitional president following the dramatic ouster of dictator Bashar Assad last month.

Umayyad Square in the capital, Damascus, saw one large gathering in support of al-Sharaa, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the lightning offensive that toppled Assad in early December. HTS was created in 2017 after a merger of Syrian Islamist rebel groups opposed to Assad's regime.

Al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has sought to present himself as an advocate of pluralism and tolerance in recent years.

He has also given pledges to protect the rights of women and religious minorities in Syria.