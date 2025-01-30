Middle East: 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages released

Skip next section Israeli army confirms that the Red Cross has 7 hostages

The Israeli army says that the Red Cross confirms it now has seven hostages, two Israelis and five Thai nationals.

The seven hostages were transferred to the Red Cross "and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza," the Israeli Defense Force posted on X.

Israeli TV broadcast the release of German-Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, according to Reuters news agency.

Channel 12 showed footage of 29-year-old Yehoud surrounded by a densely packed and loudly shouting crowd as she was escorted by armed Palestinian militants in southern Gaza on Thursday.

Palestinian militant group Hamas had previously released Israeli soldier Agam Berger earlier on Thursday as the third hostage-prisoner exchange of the Gaza ceasefire got under way.

The Thai nationals were Watchara Sriaoun, Pongsak Tanna, Sathian Suwannakham, Surasak Lamnau, and Bannawat Saethao, according to the Israeli prime minister's office.

In exchange, 110 Palestinians held in Israeli jails are set to be released.