Middle East: 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages released

Middle East: 3 Israeli, 5 Thai hostages releasedPublished January 30, 2025last updated January 30, 2025
- The third hostage-prisoner swap under the recent Gaza ceasefire deal will see Hamas and other Palestinian groups release Israeli and Thai hostages in return for 110 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, is banned from operating on Israeli soil
- UN chief Antonio Guterres has called on Israel to rescind its decision to cut ties with UNRWA, saying the agency was "irreplaceable"
Here's a look at headlines on Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and the wider Middle East on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
Netanyahu slams 'shocking' chaos of hostage handover
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized what he described as "shocking scenes" during the handover of seven hostages on Thursday, including two Israelis.
"I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is yet another proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organization," Netanyahu said in a statement posted on X.
Israeli TV footage showed gunmen struggling to control hundreds of Gazans who had gathered to witness the hostage handover in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
"We came to witness these historic moments of handing over the prisoners," Mohammed Al-Astal, 32, told AFP news agency in Khan Younis earlier on Thursday.
Israeli army confirms that the Red Cross has 7 hostages
The Israeli army says that the Red Cross confirms it now has seven hostages, two Israelis and five Thai nationals.
The seven hostages were transferred to the Red Cross "and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza," the Israeli Defense Force posted on X.
Israeli TV broadcast the release of German-Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, according to Reuters news agency.
Channel 12 showed footage of 29-year-old Yehoud surrounded by a densely packed and loudly shouting crowd as she was escorted by armed Palestinian militants in southern Gaza on Thursday.
Palestinian militant group Hamas had previously released Israeli soldier Agam Berger earlier on Thursday as the third hostage-prisoner exchange of the Gaza ceasefire got under way.
The Thai nationals were Watchara Sriaoun, Pongsak Tanna, Sathian Suwannakham, Surasak Lamnau, and Bannawat Saethao, according to the Israeli prime minister's office.
In exchange, 110 Palestinians held in Israeli jails are set to be released.
Hamas hand over second Israeli hostage to Red Cross amid surging crowd in Gaza, TV says
Hamas hands over first hostage as part of third round of releases amid ceasefire
The Palestianian militant group Hamas has handed Israeli soldier Agam Berger over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip as the first of eight hostages set to be released today as part of a ceasefire in Gaza.
Berger, 20, was taken hostage alongside four other female soldiers who were released on Saturday.
Berger is now back on Israeli soil, the Israeli military has confirmed.
"A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the returning hostage, IDF soldier Agam Berger, crossed the border into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.
Hamas is set to free two more Israeli hostages as well as five Thai hostages on Thursday under the deal.
Israel is to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 children, in the third such exchange since the ceasefire went into force earlier this month.
Syrians celebrate appointment of transitional president
Celebrations took place in Syria on Wednesday evening after Ahmed al-Sharaa was appointed as the country's transitional president following the dramatic ouster of dictator Bashar Assad last month.
Umayyad Square in the capital, Damascus, saw one large gathering in support of al-Sharaa, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the lightning offensive that toppled Assad in early December. HTS was created in 2017 after a merger of Syrian Islamist rebel groups opposed to Assad's regime.
Al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has sought to present himself as an advocate of pluralism and tolerance in recent years.
He has also given pledges to protect the rights of women and religious minorities in Syria.
UN calls on Israel to rescind UNRWA ban
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded that Israel rescind its order to ban activities of UNRWA on its soil and to forbid contact between the agency and Israeli officials.
"I regret this decision and request that the government of Israel retract it," he said, saying that UNRWA was "irreplaceable."
The agency's head, Philippe Lazzarini, said UNRWA's capacity to distribute aid "far exceeds that of any other entity."
He called Israel's actions against UNRWA a "relentless assault ... harming the lives and future of Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory."
The UN and aid groups dispute Israel's assertion that humanitarian needs in Gaza can be covered by other organizations.
Israel cuts contacts with UNRWA
Israel will from Thursday ban the UN agency for Palestianian refugees, UNRWA, from operating on Israeli soil and forbid contact between it and Israeli officials.
The move comes after Israel repeatedly accused the agency of providing cover for Hamas militants — accusations that UNRWA and independent investigations have described as largely lacking evidence.
The decision by Israel is likely to have serious consequences for the delivery of vital supplies and services to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of war, although Israeli authorities say other organizations can fill the gaps left.
"Humanitarian aid doesn't equal UNRWA, and UNRWA doesn't equal humanitarian aid. UNRWA equals an organization infested with Hamas terror activity," Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the ban.
"This is why, beginning on January 30 and in accordance with Israeli law, Israel will have no contact with UNRWA," he wrote, adding that "humanitarian aid will continue" despite the move.
The ban does not affect UNRWA activities in the Gaza Strip or West Bank, but does apply to Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where UNRWA has a field headquarters for its operations in the West Bank.
The agency says it has brought in 60% of the food aid that has reached Gaza since the war was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel.
Third hostage-prisoner swap to take place amid Gaza ceasefire
Hamas and other Palestinian groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad will release three Israeli and five Thai hostages under the terms of a ceasefire deal that took hold in the Gaza Strip earlier this month.
Israel is to free 100 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.
The swap is the third such exchange since the ceasefire went into force.
The Israelis set to be released are Agam Berger, 20, a female soldier; Arbel Yehoud, a 29-year-old civilian woman who also holds German citizenship; and Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old man.
The identities of the Thai nationals who will be released were not immediately known.
The Thais were among a number of foreign workers who were taken hostage along with Israeli civilians and soldiers during the Hamas-led terror attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, that triggered the current war in the Gaza Strip.
Twenty-three Thais were already released under another ceasefire in November 2023, with Israel saying eight remain in captivity.
The 110 prisoners to be released by Israel include 30 who are serving life sentences for carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis.
Former militant leader and theater director Zakaria Zubeidi, who broke out of jail in 2021 but was rearrested days later, is one of those set to be released.
Hamas is deemed a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, and several other countries. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad is also characterized as a terrorist organization by many countries.
tj/wd (Reuters, AP; AFP, dpa)