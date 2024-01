01/06/2024 January 6, 2024

Alaska Airlines has grounded its Boeing 737 Max-9 fleet, after one of its planes made an emergency landing in the U-S state of Oregon. A section of the fuselage, including a window, blew out a few minutes after takeoff. It left a gaping hole in the side of the plane, but there are no reports of serious injuries. Aviation expert Julian Bray told DW how such a failure could have happened.