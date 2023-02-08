  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters
The proposed deal would be the biggest in the history of the tech industry if it goes throughImage: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/REUTERS
TechnologyUnited Kingdom

Microsoft Activision merger would 'harm gamers,' UK says

41 minutes ago

The proposed deal would be the largest in tech industry history, handing popular franchises Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crash to Microsoft.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NFGz

The UK's antitrust watchdog said in a provisional report on Wednesday that a plan by Microsoft to buy game company Activision Blizzard would stifle competition.

The result of the Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) investigation constitutes a further hurdle for the gaming industry giant following similar concerns in the US.

The CMA said that the deal — that would see Xbox-brand owner Microsoft take over one of the games industry's biggest publishers — would strengthen Microsoft's industry position, "harming UK gamers who cannot afford expensive consoles."

Rivals and regulators raise the alarm

The proposed $68.7 billion (€64.03 billion) deal is set to be the largest in tech industry history.

It would see popular franchises Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crash all fall into Microsoft's hands.

It has seen pushback from console rival Sony — whose PlayStation machines are the main alternative to the Xbox — as well as EU and US regulators.

The CMA said the merger could end up "weakening the important rivalry" between Xbox and PlayStation, thus reducing competition and resulting in higher prices, less innovation and fewer choices.

"We have provisionally found that this may be the case here," CMA investigation chair Martin Coleman said.

What's next for the Microsoft Activision deal?

The final CMA report is expected in late April, giving time for the watchdog to seek possible solutions from all parties to address its competition concerns.

But Microsoft had been hoping for a speedy resolution in the UK and EU so that it could bring back proposed remedies to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which filed a lawsuit against the deal in December.

The company is also facing other regulatory issues with the European Union as the bloc seeks to take on Big Tech, worrying that the industry has become too dominant.

DW Business - America

Regarding the Activision buyout, Microsoft has pledged to keep the Call of Duty franchise available on all platforms, addressing one of the CMA concerns.

"Our commitment to grant long-term 100% equal access to 'Call of Duty' to Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others preserves the deal's benefits to gamers and developers and increases competition in the market," Corporate Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Rima Alaily said.

"We hope between now and April we will be able to help the CMA better understand our industry to ensure they can achieve their stated mandate to promote an environment where people can be confident they are getting great choices and fair deals, [and] where competitive, fair-dealing business can innovate and thrive," a spokesperson for Activision Blizzard said.

ab/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People carry crates of water and bread in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 8, 2023.

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll passes 11,000

Catastrophe1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop (L) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands during a joint press conference

Russia vows to boost military cooperation with Mali

Russia vows to boost military cooperation with Mali

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Woman working on an Indonesian palm oil plantation

Can the EU succeed on closing Indonesia trade deal?

Can the EU succeed on closing Indonesia trade deal?

Business5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A woman, Martina Rink, smiles, standing next to man in suit, Simon Usifo.

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

LiteratureFebruary 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A dinghy full of refugees being rescued by a Spanish NGO, Open Arms, off the Libyan coast.

Migration: The European Union's perennial conundrum

Migration: The European Union's perennial conundrum

Migration3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man who evacuated his home warms up next to a fire on a street, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria

Earthquake victims in Syria: Politics first, aid second?

Earthquake victims in Syria: Politics first, aid second?

Catastrophe2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

John Kirby, White House National Security Council Spokesman, in a DW interview

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

Conflicts20 hours ago17:48 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

CatastropheFebruary 6, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage