Mickey Mouse comics' German success story

In 1951, Germany was still in reconstruction following the destruction of World War II, yet it was also already at the center of the Cold War, divided between the US-led Western Allies in the West and the Soviet Union in the East.

Amid this politically tumultuous period, the Ehapa Publishing Company (now Egmont Ehapa Publishing Company) launched the first Mickey Mouse comics magazine on the German market.

"Shortly after the Second World War, children and young people simply needed fun and distraction," says Marko Andric, editor-in-chief of the magazine. "And Mickey, Donald and Goofy's great stories are, of course, super for this."

A bumpy start

However, the first issue did not generate much enthusiasm.

While the Americans and the French had already used comics to raise the morale of their troops during the war, such publications only made it to Germany after the war.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mickey and his maker Few people know that the famous mouse started its career as a replacement for Walt Disney's first star cartoon figure, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. The Mickey character was created with cartoon illustrator Ub Iwerks after Disney lost the rights to Oswald. At first, the mouse was named Mortimer, but reportedly Walt Disney's wife didn't like the name, and suggested Mickey instead.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 First film Mickey Mouse premiered on screen on November 18, 1928 with the film "Steamboat Willie." Almost eight minutes long, with sound effects and music, the short film already features Minnie Mouse and Mickey's arch enemy, Pete. The audience and the media loved the cartoon that jump-started the Disney empire.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Failed: 'Plane Crazy' The first work starring Mickey, the silent film "Plane Crazy," actually had a test screening six months before "Steamboat Willie," but no film distributor was interested in it. In it, Mickey played Charles Lindbergh, the first aviator to fly flown nonstop from America to Europe. It was finally released in 1929, as a sound cartoon. Ub Iwerks drew some 700 images a day to create it.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mickey in color Mickey cavorted across the screen in black and white until 1935 before his films were produced in color. Walt Disney himself lent the mouse his voice from 1928 to 1946. The 1938 film "The Brave Little Tailor" was considered very advanced technically, a model for cartoon animators worldwide well into the 1990s.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mickey's buddy Pluto, who was first called Rover, joined the club in 1930. The playful pet loves bones, and of course his owner, Mickey Mouse. Often enough, he smells something dangerous going on before Mickey notices. Unlike many other animals in the Disney kingdom, he doesn't speak, he only barks and growls.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mickey, the Sorcerer's Apprentice By 1939, Donald Duck started upstaging Walt Disney's favorite character — so he dedicated a feature film to Mickey Mouse. "Fantasia," an experimental animated masterwork set to classical music, netted Disney an Honorary Oscar in 1942. For his performance as the sorcerer's apprentice, set to the music of Paul Dukas, the mouse would have deserved one, too.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mickey celebrates Christmas In the 50s, there were only a few short films starring Mickey, until they were discontinued altogether. It was't until 1983 that he made a brilliant comeback with the Oscar-nominated film "Mickey's Christmas Carol." Five years later, (the Oscar "turned 60" that year, just like Mickey), the Mouse himself announced the winner in the category "Best Short Animated Film" during the Oscars ceremony.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mickey as an actor Even if Mickey looks sad here, don't worry: That's what the script of "The Prince and the Pauper" prescribes. The film was a great success in 1990. It's no wonder given the leading actor. After all, the talented mouse was the first cartoon figure to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978. But he's never put on airs: Most important for him have always been his friends.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mickey's great love Mickey doesn't always have it easy with his Minnie. But actually, the two are inseparable. They appeared together in their first movie in 1928. Minnie works as a secretary and reporter. She loves red clothes and flowers. Mickey does just about anything to please her. Unfortunately, tomcat Karlo also attempts to court his beloved again and again.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mouse's best friend Goofy is gentle, a little distracted, clumsy and always in a good mood — unlike his son Max (photo, right). He made his debut in 1932, so he's also added up quite a few dog years. He's shared many an adventure with Mickey. Both are firm in their conviction that they can rely on their dog-mouse friendship.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Successful with comic books The first Mickey Mouse comic was published in the US in 1931. Mickey quickly became popular internationally as well. The pioneer in Europe was Italy, which not only adapted the stories from America, but also invented its own adventures for "Topolino" (Italian for "mouse"). In Germany, the Micky Maus magazine has been published once a month since 1951 — still a best-seller today.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Mickey and other celebrities Modern technology makes it possible: here, Mickey straightens famous conductor James Levine's bow tie, while both wait for Donald Duck to appear so they kick off the concert "Pomp and Circumstance" by Sir Edward Elgar. Donald, however, is still in the shower ...

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Stars in Disneyland: Mickey and Minnie The first Disneyland Park opened its doors in California in 1955. There are now six of them: from Tokyo to Paris, visitors of all ages are enchanted by Disney's likeable figures. Mickey and his girlfriend Minnie are, of course, two of the stars who always steal the show.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 The mouse that built an empire Over the years, the lovable character has appeared in over 130 films. He is the official Walt Disney mascot, and merchandise featuring him is still popular to this day. "I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing — that it was all started by a mouse," Walt Disney pointed out in 1954.

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 Exhibition honoring Mickey A major exhibition is taking place in New York in honor of Mickey's 90th birthday on November 18. He himself is more likely to celebrate with his loved ones — with Minnie, the lady of the heart; his nephews Mack and Muck; and with Goofy and Pluto. And they'll enjoy his favorite dish together: spinach and strawberries with cream. Happy birthday, Mickey! Author: Suzanne Cords (db/als)



The older generation of Germans associated the magazines with the culture of the Allies — and rejected them. In the early 1950s, they were widely perceived as too ridiculous for their children, or even as the "work of the devil."

Not even half of the 300,000 copies of the first German Mickey Mouse magazine were sold. The rest were given away as free promotional copies or pulped.

But the team at the German publishing house kept going. In 1954, they increased the circulation to 400,000, and in 1956, the publication frequency was changed from bimonthly to once a week.

Today, the German-language edition of Mickey Mouse is the most successful children's magazine in Europe, with over 3,300 issues published to date and more than 1.3 billion copies sold.

The fact that even the most critical language watchdogs finally accepted Mickey Mouse is essentially thanks to the linguistic wit of translator Erika Fuchs (1906-2005), who was the German magazine's first editor-in-chief.

A new German comic language

Until 1988, the art history post-graduate was responsible for the magazine and ensured that the hometown of Mickey and his friends did not simply become the German version of "Duckburg" — the original name given by Disney author Carl Barks.

Fuchs rather created her very own version of the fictional town, calling it "Entenhausen" (a play on the German word for duck and a widespread suffix for German cities).

Erika Fuchs also popularized through the comic books a new verb form, the "inflective," also sometimes called "erikative" in her honor. A way to reproduce sounds in writing, it is the equivalent of using the English infinitive without "to" — for example "Seufz" or "sigh."

The form is now firmly anchored in the modern German language.

Fuchs worked meticulously and never translated literally, adapting instead the texts for her German-language readers.

Sometimes she wove in classic quotations from German poets such as Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, getting for example Donald Duck to proclaim, "How marvellously does Nature shine for me!"

She made sure that the characters were given names that would be just as catchy to German native speakers as the original ones: Huey, Dewey and Louie for instance became Tick, Trick and Track.

"Mickey Mouse is a generational magazine: Mom or Dad read it and then passed it on to their children, and they passed it on again," says Marko Andric, describing the magazine's recipe for success.

Around 80% of readers today are between 6 and 13 years old. "The remaining readers are older and loyal Mickey Mouse fans who have been subscribed for years."

Updates or censorship?

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Co. have long since become an institution in Germany.

Many faithful readers were therefore outraged by the publisher's decision in April 2021 to update the terms used in 109 panels of a Donald Duck anthology.

For example, one minor character called Fridolin Freudenfett (literally, Joy-fat) is now Fridolin Freundlich (Friendly) in the revised editions.

Or in Carl Barks' 1956 "Land of the Pygmy Indians," the German words for "pale-faces" or "Indians" were deleted or changed to "foreigners," "tribes," or "people."

In response to the changes, the media quickly talked of "censorship." Fans wrote a letter a protest to the publisher. Even Austrian Nobel Prize winner for literature Elfriede Jelinek joined in. Her support of the protest "against the desecration of the divine Erika Fuchs" is a "sacred duty," she said.

In fan forums, Egmont was accused of "labeling fraud." Instead of simply changing terms that are now seen as pejorative, the publishers should have put an annotated version on the market, fans said.

Mentalities were different when the stories were written in the 1960s, Marko Andric points out. "But that doesn't mean it has to be the same today; that we can just go through the world with blinders on."

So far, no reprints of old Mickey Mouse issues are planned, which means they will not need to be reviewed like the Donald Duck anthologies.

The editor-in-chief of the German version feels that the updates reflect how the series has always evolved in terms of content and language. "Fun is still the focus of the comics. Without any restrictions," says Andric. "But it should mean fun for everyone and not at the expense of others."

Donald Duck is also celebrating the 70th anniversary

A success story in 29 countries and 27 languages

The German Mickey Mouse magazine is still published every two weeks and brings together the most beautiful and up-to-date stories from Duckburg.

The most popular female characters are independent and emancipated. Minnie Mouse is a career woman; Daisy Duck is sometimes involved in the book club, sometimes in the animal protection society.

Mickey Mouse's recipe for success was and is that the magazine's creators always knew how to reach their audience — not only in Germany but in 29 countries and 27 languages in total.

They address current issues, develop new stories and rely on the popularity of their already modern characters. So with this concept, nothing stands in the way of another 70 years of success for the comic book series.

This article was translated from German.