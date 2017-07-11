Michigan school shooting: Suspect's parents charged with involuntary manslaughter

The parents of a teenager accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Authorities have said Ethan Crumbley opened fire just before 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday at Oxford High School, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. The 15-year-old now faces a slew of charges, including murder.

As a result of the onslaught, Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, now face four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

Ethan with his father at time of purchase

James Crumbley legally bought the handgun that Ethan went on to use in the attack four days before, according to authorities. James' son was with him at the time of purchase, prosecutors said.

"The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,'' Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Thursday. The weapon "seems to have been just freely available to that individual."

The prosecutor said then that the parents' conduct went "far beyond negligence."

When he heard reports of a shooting at the school, Ethan's father instantly drove home to look for the gun, which was nowhere to be found, McDonald told a news conference on Friday. Crumbley then called authorities to say he suspected his teenage son may be the individual who carried out the onslaught.

Watch video 02:12 US: Combatting the surge in gun violence

jsi/sms (Reuters, AP)