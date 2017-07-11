Michigan school shooting: Parents on the run after manslaughter charge

Michigan authorities said on Friday they were searching for two parents who appeared to be on the run after being charged with involuntary manslaughter over a high school shooting. A fugitive warrant has been issued.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in an interview with CNN that police were searching for the Crumbleys after the couple's attorney told his office that he had lost contact.

"If they think they're going to get away, they're not," Bouchard said, adding that a "host" of detectives, as well as the FBI and the US Marshals Service, were searching for the fugitives.

Involuntary manslaughter sparked escape

Earlier on Friday, the parents of the teenager accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at Oxford High School were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to authorities, Ethan Crumbley opened fire just before 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday at Oxford High School, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit, killing four classmates. The 15-year-old now faces several charges as an adult, including murder.

As a result of the onslaught, Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, now face four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

"These charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable and also send the message that gun owners have a responsibility," Oakland County prosecutor Karen said at a press conference. "While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on November 30 and it's my intention to hold them accountable as well."

Suspect with his father at time of purchase

Just four days before the school shooting, James Crumbley legally bought the handgun that authorities say Ethan used in the attack that killed four children aged 14 to17. James' son was with him at the time of purchase, prosecutors said.

"The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,'' McDonald had said Thursday. The weapon "seems to have been just freely available to that individual."

The prosecutor said then that the parents' conduct went "far beyond negligence."

When he heard reports of a shooting at the school, Ethan's father instantly drove home to look for the gun, which was nowhere to be found, McDonald said at a news conference on Friday. Crumbley then called authorities to say he suspected his teenage son may be the individual who carried out the shooting.

While teens have been responsible for several school shootings in the United States, it remains uncommon for a suspect's parents to also face charges.

"We need to do better in this country," McDonald said. "We need to say enough is enough for our kids, our teachers, parents, for all of us in this community and the communities across this nation."

