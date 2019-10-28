Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Michel Friedman

Michel Friedman is a lawyer, university lecturer and television host with over 25 years of experience. He hosts DW's Conflict Zone.

Michel Friedman was born into a Polish-Jewish family in Paris in 1956. Many members of his family were killed during the Holocaust. His parents, though, were on Oskar Schindler's famous list and survived. Michel Friedman grew up speaking French, Polish and Yiddish before studying German in high school. The Friedman family moved to Frankfurt in 1965. After qualifying as a lawyer in 1988, Friedman became a partner in an international law firm specializing in financial and media law. He is today a professor for real estate and media law. Michel Friedman's career in TV began over 25 years ago with a talk show called "Caution! Friedman". In 2001 he received the prestigious German Television Prize for his "Friedman" show. Since 2004 Michel Friedman has been presenting “Studio Friedman” on Germany’s N-24 channel. He has also built a formidable reputation as a commentator on current affairs. Michel Friedman is a fearless and uncompromising interviewer, who is proud to be a member of the Conflict Zone team.

12.09.2019, xfux, Wirtschaft Automobil, IAA 2019 - Internationale Automobil Ausstellung emspor, v.l. Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel Frankfurt am Main *** 12 09 2019, xfux, Economy Automotive, IAA 2019 International Motor Show emspor, v l German Chancellor Angela Merkel Frankfurt am Main

Opinion: Herzl Award for Merkel is a recognition and a responsibility 28.10.2019

Each year, the World Jewish Congress honors individuals who stand for a world in which Jews can live in safety and dignity. That is why Angela Merkel deserves to be given the Herzl Award, says Michel Friedman.
ARCHIV - 10.06.2014, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Ein Mann trägt eine Kippa mit eingearbeiteten israelischen und deutschen Fahnen. (zu dpa «Juden wollen Verein in der AfD gründen » vom 25.09.2018) Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit Optimiert für mobile Angebote

Opinion: Is the only safe Jew in Germany an invisible one? 29.05.2019

That the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner advised Jews against wearing a yarmulke is a scandal. If Felix Klein is right, then German society has a fundamental problem, writes Michel Friedman.
ARCHIV - Der umfangreiche schriftliche Nachlass mit Dokumenten und Fotos des Fabrikanten Oskar Schindler, der in der Nazi-Zeit mehr als 1000 Juden vor dem Tod im KZ rettete, liegt am 16.10.1999 ausgebreitet auf einem Tisch in den Redaktionsräumen der Stuttgarter Zeitung in Stuttgart. Das 14-seitige Dokument, in dem 801 jüdische Häftlinge unter anderem mit Name, Geburtsdatum und Beruf aufgeführt sind, wurde am Freitag mit einem Startpreis von drei Millionen Dollar (rund 2,3 Millionen Euro) von einer Auktionsagentur aus Kalifornien auf der Plattform eingestellt. Als Standort des angebotenen Artikels wird Israel genannt. Foto: Bernd Weissbrod/dpa (zu dpa «Schindlers Liste bei Ebay angeboten» vom 20.07.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Michel Friedman: 'Oskar Schindler saved my parents' 31.01.2019

Schindler's list was made world-famous by Steven Spielberg's movie. DW host Michel Friedman's parents were on that list, and survived thanks to the entrepreneur. He feels today's world needs more people like him.

Karin Kneissl, Austrian Foreign Minister in DW Conflict Zone interview, Vienna, September 18, 2018

Austrian Foreign Minister: 'I see Russia as a partner' 20.09.2018

In an exclusive interview with DW's Conflict Zone, Austrian Foreign Minister, Karin Kneissl, discussed migrants, the rule of law in Europe and Vienna’s relationship with Moscow.

Titel: Ekaterina Zaharieva bei Conflict Zone Schlagworte: Ekaterina Zaharieva, Bulgaria, Refugees, Europe, Michel Friedman, Conflict Zone Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: DW/S. Rozanes Bildbeschreibung: Die bulgarische Außenministerin Ekaterina Zaharieva im Interview mit Michel Friedman In welchem Zusammenhang soll das Bild/sollen die Bilder verwendet werden? Artikel

Bulgarian FM: ‘Not only Bulgaria doesn't want to host the refugees’ 11.07.2018

As Bulgaria concludes its six-month EU presidency, its foreign minister tells DW that no EU member state was prepared for the refugee crisis.
Angelika Niebler is a member of the European Parliament for Bavaria’s conservative Christian Social Union. At a time of growing divisions in Europe over religion and migration, DW Conflict Zone talks to her about whether politicians should be avoiding religious issues.

Niebler: 'What's wrong with the cross on the wall?' 15.05.2018

At a time of growing divisions in Europe over religion and migration, DW talks to Angelika Niebler, MEP for Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), about whether politicians should be avoiding religious issues.
Zitattafel Gyorgy Schöpflin

Hungarian MEP Schöpflin: 'Nationhood is the answer' 02.05.2018

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was just reelected using rhetoric described as intimidating and xenophobic. Will that kind of nationalist vision decide the future of Europe? DW sat down with MEP György Schöpflin.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2018.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Opinion: EU looks away as Viktor Orban stays on in Hungary 09.04.2018

Viktor Orban's re-election victory strengthens far-right parties across Europe. The EU must stop acting like the see-no-evil, hear-no-evil monkeys, DW's Michel Friedman writes.
09.11.2017 Blumenkränze liegen am 09.11.2017 während einer Gedenkveranstaltung an der Stele im Brühlschen Garten in Dresden (Sachsen). Mit der Veranstaltung wird an die Reichspogromnacht von 1938 erinnert, in der Nazis Synagogen, Läden und Gebetshäuser von Juden zerstörten. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Jews face rampant anti-Semitism in Germany, Europe 30.03.2018

The murder of an elderly Holocaust survivor in Paris has shocked Europe. However, Michel Friedman writes in this guest commentary, the killing should surprise no one: Anti-Semitism is omnipresent.
Zitattafel - Michael Friedman

Opinion: The eternal dispute between politics and religion 22.03.2018

As interior minister, Horst Seehofer is responsible for defending both Germany's constitution and its religious freedom. However, his recent remarks show he may not understand those tasks, says Michel Friedman.
MICHAEL O'FLAHERTY, Director, EU Fundamental Rights Agency (c) DW

Is Europe doing enough to protect human rights? 15.02.2018

A lack of EU solidarity over the refugee crisis has placed an "intolerable burden" on Italy and Greece, says Michael O'Flaherty, director of the EU Fundamental Rights Agency. He meets Michel Friedman on Conflict Zone.
Die türkische AKP-Politikerin Ravza Kavakci Kan m Conflict Zone Interview mit Michel Friedman

AKP Vice-Chair: Human rights 'have excelled' under Erdogan 08.02.2018

"I'm a living example of how human rights have excelled during the time of the AK Party," the party's Vice Chair Ravza Kavakci Kann tells us, but President Erdogan's crackdown on civil liberties continues.
Ralf Stegner on Conflict Zone Der SPD-Politiker Ralf Stegner im Conflict Zone Interview mit Michel Friedman

SPD deputy: 'New elections will strengthen the right wing' 20.12.2017

After disastrous election results, the German Social Democrats initially wanted to reinvent the party in the opposition. Now they are talking again to Merkel’s CDU. Michel Friedman meets Deputy Chairman Ralf Stegner.
Zitattafel Ben Hodges Conflict Zone

'Time is not in Russia's favor' 23.11.2017

As worries linger over Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia and his commitment to partners abroad, is the US still a dependable ally? Conflict Zone meets the US Army’s top general in Europe, Ben Hodges.
ARNE LIETZ, SPD MEP, in Berlin Copyright: Monika Martin/DW

German Social Democrat: 'We failed miserably as a party' 27.09.2017

Out of step with the voters and now out of power, Germany’s elections saw Martin Schulz lead the Social Democrats to their worst result ever – is he a credible opposition leader? Conflict Zone meets SPD MEP Arne Lietz.
A police officer stands by the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona on August 20, 2017, before a mass to commemorate victims of two devastating terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. A grief-stricken Barcelona prepared today to commemorate victims of two devastating terror attacks at a mass in the city's Sagrada Familia church. As investigators scrambled to piece together the attacks which killed 14 people in all, Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said on August 19 the cell behind the carnage that also injured 120 and plunged the country into shock had been dismantled, though local authorities took a more cautious tone. / AFP PHOTO / PASCAL GUYOT (Photo credit should read PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images)

EU anti-terror chief: Attacks will 'likely happen again' 06.09.2017

A 2016 survey showed a clear majority of Europeans want the EU to do more to tackle terrorism. Its anti-terror chief Gilles de Kerchove tells DW that while many plots have already been stopped, more attacks are likely.
Show more articles