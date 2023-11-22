  1. Skip to content
04.2012 Moderatorin Journal Michaela Küfner

Michaela Küfner

Featured stories by Michaela Küfner

The President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic

Jakov Milatovic: EU expansion is about 'security of Europe'

Montenegro's president says it's time for Podgorica to join the EU and be "a role model for the rest of the Balkans."
PoliticsNovember 22, 202323:11 min
Task Force members, two men sitting at microphones

California: A model for US slavery reparations?

California wants to compensate the descendants of slaves, but has remained hesitant on committing to actual payouts.
SocietyJune 30, 2023
Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

Four out of 10 Jews in the US feel less secure than they did a year ago. The White House responds with an action plan.
Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
Stories by Michaela Küfner

Teaser Berlin Briefing NEU

What did Angela Merkel get wrong on Russia?

What did Angela Merkel get wrong on Russia?

Michaela Küfner unpacks Putin’s hybrid war with guests and ask them to assess how Germany should respond.
PoliticsNovember 29, 202429:50 min
Ukrainian soldiers wait for orders at the M109 artillery in the direction of Marinka

Will Zelenskyy get what he came for?

Will Zelenskyy get what he came for?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced €600 million in new military aid for Ukraine.
ConflictsOctober 11, 202407:09 min
Annalena Baerbock Germany's Foreign Minister, speaks at the UN Security Council meeting during the 79th General Debate of the UN General Assembly.

How have German-Israeli ties changed since Oct. 7 attacks?

How have German-Israeli ties changed since Oct. 7 attacks?

As casualties and destruction from Israeli strikes in the Middle East mount, its global alliances face intense pressure.
PoliticsOctober 7, 202403:41 min
Olaf Scholz with a microphone standing in front of a crowd. A large, red "Olaf Scholz" sign in the background

Germany's Olaf Scholz under pressure after state election

Germany's Olaf Scholz under pressure after state election

Chancellor Scholz's governing coalition has seen support wane and would not be able to win an election today.
PoliticsSeptember 23, 202403:49 min
external

Scholz addresses UN Summit of the Future

Scholz addresses UN Summit of the Future

Germany's Chancellor says the "Pact for the Future" will create more trust in the UN: DW's Michaela Küfner reports.
PoliticsSeptember 22, 202402:40 min
