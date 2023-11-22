You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Michaela Küfner
Featured stories by Michaela Küfner
Jakov Milatovic: EU expansion is about 'security of Europe'
Montenegro's president says it's time for Podgorica to join the EU and be "a role model for the rest of the Balkans."
Politics
11/22/2023
November 22, 2023
23:11 min
California: A model for US slavery reparations?
California wants to compensate the descendants of slaves, but has remained hesitant on committing to actual payouts.
Society
06/30/2023
June 30, 2023
US creates new antisemitism task force
Four out of 10 Jews in the US feel less secure than they did a year ago. The White House responds with an action plan.
Human Rights
03/02/2023
March 2, 2023
Stories by Michaela Küfner
What did Angela Merkel get wrong on Russia?
What did Angela Merkel get wrong on Russia?
Michaela Küfner unpacks Putin’s hybrid war with guests and ask them to assess how Germany should respond.
Politics
11/29/2024
November 29, 2024
32:06 min
What did Angela Merkel get wrong on Russia?
What did Angela Merkel get wrong on Russia?
Michaela Küfner unpacks Putin’s hybrid war with guests and ask them to assess how Germany should respond.
Politics
11/29/2024
November 29, 2024
29:50 min
Will Zelenskyy get what he came for?
Will Zelenskyy get what he came for?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced €600 million in new military aid for Ukraine.
Conflicts
10/11/2024
October 11, 2024
07:09 min
How have German-Israeli ties changed since Oct. 7 attacks?
How have German-Israeli ties changed since Oct. 7 attacks?
As casualties and destruction from Israeli strikes in the Middle East mount, its global alliances face intense pressure.
Politics
10/07/2024
October 7, 2024
03:41 min
Germany's Olaf Scholz under pressure after state election
Germany's Olaf Scholz under pressure after state election
Chancellor Scholz's governing coalition has seen support wane and would not be able to win an election today.
Politics
09/23/2024
September 23, 2024
03:49 min
Scholz addresses UN Summit of the Future
Scholz addresses UN Summit of the Future
Germany's Chancellor says the "Pact for the Future" will create more trust in the UN: DW's Michaela Küfner reports.
Politics
09/22/2024
September 22, 2024
02:40 min
