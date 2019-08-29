 Michael Schumacher in Paris hospital for cell treatment: Report | News | DW | 09.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Michael Schumacher in Paris hospital for cell treatment: Report

The former German racing legend has not been seen in public since a tragic skiing accident five years ago. The French daily Le Parisien reported he will receive stem cell treatment by a top cardiovascular surgeon.

Michael Schumacher (picture-alliance/Sven Simon/E. Kremser)

Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted to a Paris hospital for "secret treatment," according to French daily Le Parisien.

Read more: Michael Schumacher turns 50: A sporting great still admired

The 50-year-old German racing legend suffered severe head injuries and spent several months in a coma following a December 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps. He has not been seen in public since, and old friends say he is unable to walk or communicate.

Le Parisien reported that Schumacher would receive cell therapy surgery at the cardiovascular department of Georges-Pompidou hospital from French surgeon Philippe Menasche.

The French paper described the doctor as a "pioneer in cell surgery against heart failure."

Schumacher is widely considered the greatest race driver of all time, with seven Formula One titles and 91 Grand Prix wins during a career spanning nearly 25 years.  

  • Deutschland Kerpen Michael und Ralf Schuhmacher (picture-alliance/BREUEL-BILD/ABB)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    Starting out in cart racing

    Born just outside of Cologne on January 3, 1969, Michael Schumacher, like many F1 drivers, got his start in kart racing, earning his kart license at the age of 12. Schumacher would go on to win numerous German and European kart championships before graduating to single-seat car racing in 1987. Here he is seen in 2011 leading his brother Ralf around the family-owned kart center in Kerpen.

  • Michael Schumachers Formel-1-Debüt 1991 in Spa (picture-alliance/Panimages)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    F1 debut with Jordan

    It may surprise some to learn that Schumacher didn't make his Formula One debut with Benetton, but with Jordan in 1991. However, he only wound up competing in one race for the team founded by Eddie Jordan (above, left), the Belgian Grand Prix. Actually, "competing" is probably overstating things, as clutch problems forced him to retire on the first lap.

  • Deutschland Formel Eins Schumachers erstes WM-Auto wird versteigert (picture alliance / dpa)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    Move to Benetton

    However, Schumacher would go on to drive in five more F1 races in 1991, after he signed on with Camel Benetton Ford. He earned four points in the drivers' championship in his first year, putting him 14th in the standings for that year.

  • Belgien - Michael Schumacher Sieg im Bennetton-Ford (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    First Grand Prix win

    A year after he had made his F1 debut at Spa-Francorchamps, that was also the scene of his first GP race win. Here Britain's Nigel Mansell, who would win the drivers' championship in 1992, helps him hold up his trophy at the course Schumacher would later describe as his favorite track. The German driver finished the season in third place in the drivers' championship, on 53 points.

  • Formel 1 1994 - Weltmeister Michael Schumacher (picture-alliance/Panimages)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    A first drivers' title

    It would only take two more years for Schumacher to win it all. However, the 1994 season was marred by the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger during the San Marino Grand Prix. Here Schumacher is seen in Adelaide, Australia celebrating his first drivers' title with his Benetton team. He would go on to successfully defend his drivers' championship with Benetton in 1995.

  • Micahel Schumacher feiert ersten Ferrari-Sieg 1996 (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Melchert)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    On to Ferrari

    In 1996, Michael Schumacher signed on with Ferrari, where he would enjoy his most successful years in Formula One, winning five consecutive drivers' titles from 2000 to 2004. Here he is seen celebrating his first win for his new team, at the 1996 Spanish Grand Prix.

  • Formel 1 - Michael Schumacher und Villeneuve (picture-alliance/ASA/LAT Photographic)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    No angel

    Schumacher occasionally stepped out of line on the track. In the last race of 1997, he turned into Jacques Villeneuve's car as the Canadian attempted to overtake him. Damage resulting from the crash forced Schumacher to retire but the four points Villeneuve earned for finishing third gave him the drivers' title. The FIA subsequently disqualified Schumacher for the entire 1997 season.

  • Formel 1 GP Schanghai - Michael Schumacher (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    A final bow

    Schumacher won the 91st race of his Formula One career in Shanghai on October 1, 2006. It would turn out to be the last win of his F1 career. Schumacher retired from racing at the end of the season, in which he finished second in the drivers' standings. In 2007 he accepted an advisory role with Ferrari.

  • Michael Schumacher 2008 (Getty Images)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    Always testing his limits

    During his time out of F1, Schumacher took up motorcycle racing and in early 2009 he had an accident while testing his Honda 1000 CBR-Fireblade on a track in Cartagena, Spain. He damaged a vertebra, a rib, and the bottom of his skull, while also suffering a torn artery in his brain. This forced him to call off a planned 2009 comeback, when he would have replaced the injured Felipe Massa.

  • Porträt - Michael Schumacher (Getty Images/C. Mason)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    Comeback and permanent retirement

    In 2010, Schumacher returned to the F1 circuit with Mercedes, enjoying limited success. However, at the 2012 European Grand Prix in Valencia, Schumacher finished third. At the age of 43 years and 173 days he became the oldest driver to reach the podium since Jack Brabham finished second in the 1970 British Grand Prix. Schumacher would retire (again) after the 2012 season.

  • Michael Schumacher Skiunfall Unfallort Piste (Getty Images)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    Ski accident

    On December 29, 2013, Schumacher lost control while skiing a off piste in the French Alps, hitting his head on a rock. Despite having worn a helmet he sustained a serious head injury. He underwent surgery and was placed in an induced coma. In June 2014, his management announced that he was no longer in a coma. Since then the now 50-year-old Schumacher has been at home in Gland, Switzerland.

  • Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix - Mick Schuhmacher (picture-alliance/HOCH ZWEI/T. Suer)

    Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

    A third Schumacher in F1?

    Michael Schumacher is not the only member of the family to have competed in Formula One – his younger brother Ralf drove for Jordan, Williams and Toyota between 1997 and 2007, winning six races. Michael's son Mick (pictured above) won the FIA F3 European Championship in 2018 and in 2019 he is to move up to Formula 2. A future move to F1 looks like a distinct possibility – to say the least.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


cw/tj (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

No German Grand Prix in 2020 Formula One season

Next year's Formula One season will feature a record 22 races, but none of them will be in Germany. That means Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel and the title-winning Mercedes team will be without a home race. (29.08.2019)  

Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells at auction for $7.5 million

Once the face of Formula One, Michael Schumacher drove the F2001 to victory in the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix. At auction, his iconic racing car has set a new record. (17.11.2017)  

Michael Schumacher turns 50: A sporting great still admired

Formula One icon Michael Schumacher celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday. While a skiing accident five years ago has seen Schumacher retreat from the public eye, his impressive career is fondly remembered. (02.01.2019)  

Michael Schumacher: A Formula One legend turns 50

Michael Schumacher is arguably the best Formula One driver of all time. He still holds several F1 records including most drivers' titles (7) and most wins (91). As he turns 50 we look back at his impressive career. (02.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Deutschland Formel-1 Großer Preis von Deutschland

No German Grand Prix in 2020 Formula One season 29.08.2019

Next year's Formula One season will feature a record 22 races, but none of them will be in Germany. That means Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel and the title-winning Mercedes team will be without a home race.

Formel 1 | GP von Italien | Monza | Leclerc und Hamilton

F1: Charles Leclerc gives Ferrari home victory at Italian Grand Prix 08.09.2019

The last time a Ferrari driver won at home in Monza was 2010, but talented 21-year-old Charles Leclerc changed all that with a strong drive. His teammate Sebastian Vettel had another tough day, though.

Formel 1 F1 Der Große Preis von Italien l Grand Prix of Italy - Jubel Charles Leclerc

F1: Charles Leclerc claims pole for the Italian Grand Prix 07.09.2019

After winning his first ever grand prix last weekend, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc sealed his fourth career pole position. Ferrari will be hoping they can turn Leclerc's pole into a home victory.

Advertisement