Michael Maul on 'Bach - We Are Family'

The motto of the Leipzig Bach Festival 2022 is "Bach - We Are Family." It is not only about the family of musicians of the baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach, but also about the international Bach fan community. There are around 300 Bach societies and institutions around the world.

Bachfest director Michael Maul has invited more than 20 Bach choirs and ensembles from all continents to a big family festival. In addition to the most famous Bach choirs in Germany, there are also choirs from South Africa, Paraguay, Denmark, France and Latvia.