Michael Cohen starts explosive public testimony before US Congress

Donald Trump's former "fixer" and longtime lawyer Michael Cohen started his testimony before the US Congress on Wednesday in a hearing that promises to be a media spectacle with potentially high stakes for the Trump presidency.

In his opening remarks, Cohen said Trump "never expected to win" the 2016 election and that Trump spoke of his presidential campaign as "the greatest informercial in political history."

"He is a racist," Cohen told the lawmakers.

"He is a conman. He is a cheat," he added.

Trump's longtime lawyer also testified that the president told him black people were "too stupid" to vote for him.

Payments to Stormy Daniels

The president also "wrote a personal check" aimed as hush payment to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, alias Stormy Daniels, Cohen said in live testimony.

"He asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair, and to lie to his wife about it, which I did," Cohen said. I am giving the Committee today a copy of the $130,000 wire transfer from me to Ms. Clifford’s attorney during the closing days of the presidential campaign that was demanded by Ms. Clifford to maintain her silence about her affair with Mr. Trump."

Trump has repeatedly denied ordering the payments.

According to Cohen's pre-released notes, he will say Trump knew about Wikileaks' dump of DNC emails and that Trump also implicitly told him to lie about a Moscow real estate project.

Cohen also plans to offer "granular detail" about Trump reportedly directing hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign finance law, the person said.

Cohen pleaded guilty to his role in arranging the payments, and prosecutors in New York said in a December court filing they believed the president ordered the payments to protect his campaign.

Trump knew of Wikileaks dump of DNC emails

Cohen also addressed the 2016 hacking of the US Democratic Party, which eventually saw Wikileaks release a trove of hacked emails, damaging to the campaign of Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.

"A lot of people have asked me about whether Mr. Trump knew about the release of the hacked Democratic National Committee emails ahead of time," Cohen said. "The answer is yes."

White House slams Cohen as 'convicted liar'

Cohen, 52, who started his testimony behind closed doors to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, and is set to hold another non-public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday. He said he would use Wednesday's hearing to make the case to the public why it should believe him rather than Trump.

The hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is scheduled to start just as Trump will finish a dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi.

The White House once again questioned Cohen's credibility on Tuesday, with presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders calling him "a convicted liar."

It is not clear whether the hearing will significantly alter the public's perception of Trump's business practices or put him in greater legal danger.

"It will be a spectacle. No question about that," said Michael Zeldin, a former federal prosecutor. "But after the midday TV drama is over, we'll see if there is anything that amounts to something from a legal perspective."

While Cohen is expected to talk on Wednesday about Trump's interest in a proposed skyscraper project in Moscow long after he secured the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, the bulk of his testimony will be about allegations of wrongdoing by Trump as a businessman and the hush payments, the source said.

According to a staff memo seen by Reuters, Democratic lawmakers will ask Cohen about evidence they believe shows Trump's lawyers misled ethics officials about how Cohen was reimbursed for $130,000 (€114,000) paid to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film star who said she had sex with Trump in 2006.

Cohen's credibility

The Republicans on the oversight panel, which includes ranking member Jim Jordan, are likely to question Cohen's credibility, given his guilty plea for lying to Congress and other crimes.

Cohen pleaded guilty and will serve time in prison

In a tweet that sparked controversy, Republican US Representative Matt Gaetz, another staunch Trump ally, who is not on the oversight committee, suggested there was compromising information about Cohen's private life.

"I guess tomorrow we will find out if there is anyone who Michael Cohen hasn't lied to," Gaetz said on the House floor amid criticism that his tweet amounted to witness intimidation.

How Cohen handles the grilling from Republicans could determine whether he is perceived as credible and if his congressional testimony ends up having a similar impact to that of John Dean, who helped bring down President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal of the 1970s.

Cohen's supporters have compared his decision to come clean to federal prosecutors in Manhattan and US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, to that of Dean.

But Dean himself said the significance of Cohen's testimony would depend on what he had to say. He noted that Cohen did not fully cooperate with prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, which is the reason he is due to start a three-year prison sentence in May despite pleading guilty to financial crimes.

