Michael Ballack

Michael Ballack is a former German national team captain, one of the country's most famous players. He was a prolific scorer and had a commanding presence in midfield, in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Ballack earned his first call-up to Germany’s national team in 1999 and was appointed captain in 2004. He played in the European Football Championship in 2000, 2004 and 2008, and the World Cup in 2002 and 2006. Ballack began his career in Chemnitz FC's youth system and made his professional debut with the club in 1995. He played for Bundesliga sides Kaiserslautern, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, before joining Premier League club Chelsea in 2006. Ballack retired in 2012.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Joachim Loew attends a Germany press conference at Johan Cruyff Arena on October 12, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Joachim Löw dismisses Ballack criticism ahead of Netherlands clash 12.10.2018

Joachim Löw has dismissed criticism from former Germany captain Michael Ballack, who told DW he was 'surprised' Löw kept his job. Löw's Germany are under pressure to beat the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday.
11.10.2018, Berlin: Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, Vorbereitung: Toni Kroos beantwortet bei einer Pressekonferenz in Vorbereitung der Nations-League-Spiele gegen die Niederlande und Frankreich die Fragen von Medienvertretern. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Toni Kroos defends Joachim Löw after Michael Ballack criticism 11.10.2018

After former Germany captain Michael Ballack admitted he was surprised Joachim Löw kept his job after the World Cup debacle, midfielder Toni Kroos has leapt to his coach's defense.
ARCHIV - Der ehemalige Profi-Fußballer Michael Ballack äußert sich am 04.06.2015 bei einer Pressekonferenz. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa (zu dpa «Ballack kritisiert DFB-Elf: «Persönlichkeit und Charakter fehlen»» vom 17.06.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Michael Ballack: 'I'm surprised Löw still has his job'  11.10.2018

Michael Ballack has criticized Germany coach Joachim Löw, saying he is 'surprised' he still has his job. The former Germany captain told DW that by staying on, Löw had not acted in a 'professional enough' manner.

ARCHIV - Der ehemalige Profi-Fußballer Michael Ballack äußert sich am 04.06.2015 bei einer Pressekonferenz. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa (zu dpa «Ballack kritisiert DFB-Elf: «Persönlichkeit und Charakter fehlen»» vom 17.06.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Ballack: "World Cup was a huge disappointment" 11.10.2018

Michael Ballack has launched an attack on Germany coach Joachim Löw, saying he is ‘surprised’ he kept his job. The former Germany captain told DW that Löw was not 'professional enough' in deciding to stay on.
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 27, 2018 Germany's Toni Kroos reacts after a missed chance REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Social media reacts to Germany's shock World Cup 2018 exit 27.06.2018

In one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, champions Germany will depart Russia 2018 after just three group stage games. The world of social media was as surprised as anyone, here are some of the reactions.

Schmelzer and other axed captains! 23.04.2018

Where was Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer? Despite being fit he didn't make it into the squad against Leverkusen. Is his Dortmund captaincy over? Will he suffer the same fate as former captains Benedikt Höwedes and Michael Ballack?
Marco Reus

Footballers who broke the law behind the wheel 19.12.2014

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus wasn't just caught driving without a license, he was going too fast too. Still, crazy traffic behavior seems to be a common trait among professional footballers in Europe.
Uwe Seeler accepting the footballe of the year award 1964

The stars of the Bundesliga 12.07.2013

Meet the Bundesliga heroes of the last five decades.
Fußball Bundesliga 32. Spieltag: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Bayer 04 Leverkusen am Samstag (21.04.2012) in der Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim. Leverkusens Michael Ballack kommt zum Aufwärmen. Foto: Uwe Anspach dpa/lsw (Achtung Sperrfrist! Die DFL erlaubt die Weiterverwertung der Bilder im IPTV, Mobilfunk und durch sonstige neue Technologien erst zwei Stunden nach Spielende. Die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet ist während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Ballack: "Life has become so fast-paced" 11.07.2013

Michael Ballack, the best German footballer at the beginning of this century, has told DW how he thinks football has changed, how he sees the sport’s future and what he thinks is lacking in Bundesliga players today.
Michael Ballack verabschiedet sich am 05.06.2013 gemeinsam mit seinen drei Söhnen von den Zuschauern in der Red Bull Arena in Leipzig (Sachsen) nach seinem Abschiedsspiel. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa

Football stars celebrate Ballack's career in charity match 05.06.2013

Former German national team captain Michael Ballack has capped his career with a sold-out testimonial match in Leipzig. Proceeds from the event will be going to benefit the victims of the recent flooding in Europe.
Germany's Michael Ballack, left, celebrates with teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2004 Group D soccer match between Germany and the Czech Republic at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday June 23, 2004. The other teams in Group D are the Netherlands and Latvia. (ddp images/AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle) ** FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO WIRELESS COMMERCIAL OR PROMOTIONAL LICENSING PERMITTED.**

Former Germany captain Ballack calls it quits 02.10.2012

Michael Ballack has called a halt to his professional football career. The former Germany captain was without a club this season, and said the downtime showed him "the time was right to stop."
Fußball, Bundesliga, 28. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - SC Freiburg am Samstag (31.03.2012) in der BayArena in Leverkusen: Die Leverkusener Michal Kadlec (l-r), Stefan Kießling und Eren Derdiyok stehen nach dem Spiel enttäuscht auf dem Platz. Foto: Federico Gambarini dpa/lnw (Achtung Sperrfrist! Die DFL erlaubt die Weiterverwertung der Bilder im IPTV, Mobilfunk und durch sonstige neue Technologien erst zwei Stunden nach Spielende. Die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet ist während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.)

Leverkusen's light is fading 16.04.2012

It's starting to become a running joke in the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen are developing into the perennial chokers, always finishing their season poorly. Michael Ballack's plight is symbolic for the current slump.
Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Michael Ballack wearing a carbon face mask to protect his injured nose during a Group E Champions League soccer match at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain Tuesday Nov. 1, 2011. (Foto:Alberto Saiz/AP/dapd)

Battered Ballack ready for one last hurrah 29.11.2011

Michael Ballack is enjoying an Indian summer in the fall, some would say winter, of his career. But it appears he won't bow out at Leverkusen, who look likely to let him go elsewhere for one last fat contract.
Dortmund's coach Jürgen Klopp (C) reacts during the Champions League group F soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Borussia Dortmund at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France, 28 September 2011. Photo: Friso Gentsch dpa

Dortmund thrashed by Marseille, Leverkusen eke out win over Genk 28.09.2011

While Leverkusen's hard work against Racing Genk paid off with a 2-0 win in Wednesday's Champions League clash, Dortmund squandered their chances, leading to a 3-0 defeat to Marseille.
Fußball Bundesliga 5.Spieltag: FC Augsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen am Freitag (09.09.2011) in der SGL- Arena in Augsburg (Schwaben). Augsburgs Jan-Ingwer Callsen Bracker (r) sieht Michael Ballack von Leverkusen am Ball. Foto: Stefan Puchner dpa/lby (Achtung Sperrfrist! Die DFL erlaubt die Weiterverwertung der Bilder im IPTV, Mobilfunk und durch sonstige neue Technologien erst zwei Stunden nach Spielende. Die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet ist während des Spiels auf insgesamt 15 Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Leverkusen crush Augsburg to top Bundesliga table 10.09.2011

Bayer Leverkusen have gone top of the Bundesliga, at least provisionally, with a 4-1 away victory against new boys Augsburg. The win comes ahead of Leverkusen's Champions League meeting with London side Chelsea.
ARCHIV - Bundestrainer Joachim Löw (l) und Nationalspieler Michael Ballack bei einer gemeinsamen Pressekonferenz am 10. Juni 2008 im Trainingslager der Fuﬂball-Nationalmannschaft in Tenero, Schweiz. Ballack und Löw sind am Donnerstag abend (30.11.2008) in Frankfurt zu einem Vier-Augen-Gespr‰ch zusammengetroffen. Foto: Oliver Berg +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Ugly exit leaves former captain Ballack's legacy tarnished 19.06.2011

It would be an understatement to say that Michael Ballack did not take kindly to Germany coach Joachim Löw's calling time on his national team career. But Ballack may regret kicking up a fuss.
