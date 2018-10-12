Michael Ballack is a former German national team captain, one of the country's most famous players. He was a prolific scorer and had a commanding presence in midfield, in both the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Ballack earned his first call-up to Germany’s national team in 1999 and was appointed captain in 2004. He played in the European Football Championship in 2000, 2004 and 2008, and the World Cup in 2002 and 2006. Ballack began his career in Chemnitz FC's youth system and made his professional debut with the club in 1995. He played for Bundesliga sides Kaiserslautern, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, before joining Premier League club Chelsea in 2006. Ballack retired in 2012.