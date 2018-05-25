MH17 investigators to name suspects

A Dutch-led team is set to release the names of several top suspects for the downing of a Malaysia Airlines plane above Ukraine in 2014.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will first meet with the families of the victims on Wednesday morning and then present "developments in the criminal investigation."

The MH17 flight was destroyed while flying over territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine over five years ago. All 298 people on board were killed. Most of the victims were Dutch nationals.

With the armed conflict in Ukraine in full swing, the rebels and pro-Russian forces traded blame for the incident.

After a meticulous investigation, an international team of investigators last year announced the plane was shot down by a Russian military missile.

The missile system, according to the findings, was moved into Ukraine from Russia's Kursk. All the vehicles in a convoy carrying the missile belonged to the Russian armed forces.

The investigators provided photographic evidence that the Russian military moved the missile systems across the Ukrainian border.

The Netherlands and Australia said they would hold Russia legally responsible for downing the plane.

Last month, however, Malaysian President Mahathir Mohamad cast doubt on the findings, saying that he did not believe the Russian military fired the missile. He said that, while the investigation showed the missile was made by Russia, it could be have been fired by Ukrainian troops.

“I don’t think a very highly disciplined party is responsible for launching the missile," he said. "They are accusing Russia but where is the evidence? "

Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The Netherlands has said Russia was not expected to surrender any suspects, likely prompting a trial in absentia.

Bellingcat reasearch group, which specializes in analyzing publicly available information, will separately also name "individuals linked to the downing of MH17" on Wednesday. The group said its probe was "totally independent and separate from the JIT's investigation."

