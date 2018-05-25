MH17 investigators name four suspects to face murder charges

A Dutch-led team released the names of four top suspects for the downing of a Malaysia Airlines plane above Ukraine in 2014.

The suspects were identified as:

Igor Girkin/Strelkov, a Russian national and formerly a colonel in the Russian FSB agency, who was later named "defense minister" for the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic

Sergey Dubinsky, an officer with the Russian GRU military intelligence service.

Oleg Pulatov, a GRU member and Dubinsky subordinate.

Leonid Kharchenko, an Ukrainian national who commanded a separatist unit at the time of the incident.

Trial to start next year

"This is the start of the Dutch criminal proceedings," a representative of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said on Wednesday.

The men will face murder charges at trial in the Netherlands in March 2020. Officials also said they would issue international arrest warrents for the suspects.

The investigators said it was possible that the four suspects did not know they were targeting a passanger plane.

"Even if that was the original plan, we still hold them responsible for the downing of MH17," they said.

BUK systems from Kursk

The MH17 flight was destroyed while flying over territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine over five years ago. All 298 people on board were killed. Most of the victims were Dutch nationals.

With the armed conflict in Ukraine in full swing, the rebels and pro-Russian forces traded blame for the incident.

After a meticulous investigation, an international team of investigators last year announced the plane was shot down by a Russian military missile.

The missile system, according to the findings, was moved into Ukraine from Russia's Kursk. All the vehicles in a convoy carrying the missile belonged to the Russian armed forces.

The investigators provided photographic evidence that the Russian military moved the missile systems across the Ukrainian border.

The Netherlands and Australia said they would hold Russia legally responsible for downing the plane.

Last month, however, Malaysian President Mahathir Mohamad cast doubt on the findings, saying that he did not believe the Russian military fired the missile. He said that, while the investigation showed the missile was made by Russia, it could be have been fired by Ukrainian troops.

“I don’t think a very highly disciplined party is responsible for launching the missile," he said. "They are accusing Russia but where is the evidence?"

Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The Netherlands has said Russia was not expected to surrender any suspects, likely prompting a trial in absentia.

Bellingcat reasearch group, which specializes in analyzing publicly available information, also named several militants, including the four suspects named by JIT, claiming that the militants are "linked to the downing of MH17" on Wednesday. The separatists apparently misidentified the civilian airliner as a military target. The research group said its probe was "totally independent and separate from the JIT's investigation."

