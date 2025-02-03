Mexico's Sheinbaum says Trump tariffs delayed for a month

02/03/2025 February 3, 2025 Trump says tariffs deal with UK 'can be worked out'

The UK looks like it may escape Donald Trump's tariff cudgel, according to comments the US president made to BBC early Monday.

"The UK is out of line, but I'm sure that one ... I think that one can be worked out," he told the broadcaster. Trump said that he and Prime Minister Kier Starmer have: "had a couple of meetings. We've had numerous phone calls. We're getting along very well."

A UK government spokesperson said of the threat of tariffs, "The US is an indispensable ally and one of our closest trading partners, and we have a fair and balanced trading relationship which benefits both sides of the Atlantic."

Prime Minister Starmer, however, was cautious when speaking to reporters on Sunday, saying: "It is early days. What I want to see is strong trading relations. In the discussions that I have had with President Trump, that is what we have centered on — a strong trading relationship."

Unlike other partners, the UK has no trade deficit with the US.

The situation for the EU is different, with Trump railing about how unfairly the bloc treats the US. He said Washington will "definitely" level tariffs on the EU, calling the US trade deficit with the bloc "an atrocity," and noting, "they take almost nothing from us and we take everything from them."