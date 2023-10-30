Mexico's Acapulco upset by lack of aid after Hurricane Otis

CatastropheMexicoMexico's Acapulco upset by lack of aid after Hurricane OtisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheMexicoKaukab Shairani10/30/2023October 30, 2023Hurricane Otis caused an estimated damage of $15 billion to the Mexican city. Acapulco's residents fear rebuilding the city and their lives might take years. The slow pace of government help means that many feel left alone. https://p.dw.com/p/4YCLgAdvertisement