Mexico will 'defend its sovereignty' amid Trump threats

United States President Donald Trump said troops will be sent to the Mexico border to halt illegal migration. He signed an executive order to remane the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America' on Monday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that she will defend her nation's sovereignty and independence while calling for "cool heads" in future discussion with the United States.

In her first comments following President Donald Trump's inauguration speech, where he signaled an intent to halt illegal migration, Sheinbaum was resolute in her response.

"It's important to always keep a cool head and refer to signed agreements, beyond actual speeches," she said at a Tuesday morning briefing.

"Regarding the decrees that President Donald Trump signed yesterday, I would like to say the following: The people of Mexico can be sure that we will always defend our sovereignty and our independence."

What executive orders did Trump sign?

On his first day in office, Trump said along with sending troops to the Mexican border to curb crossings, he reiterated a hike in tariffs on Mexican imports was probable from February.

The 47th US President also signed an executive order on Monday to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. A separate executive order declared illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border as a national emergency.

Meanwhile, having used his inauguration speech to say he would rename the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America', hours later he signed an executive order to do so.

Sheinbaum countered against the immediate orders from Trump, rebutting the name change, saying: "He says that he will call it the 'Gulf of America' on its continental shelf. For us it is still the Gulf of Mexico and for the entire world it is still the Gulf of Mexico."

However, she added that the Mexican government would seek coordination on security and other matters with its northern neighbor, and that it was committed to revising trade terms in 2026.

