Mexico: What challenges await President Claudia Sheinbaum?

Alex Forrest Whiting
October 1, 2024

After her landslide victory in June, left-wing Claudia Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first female president. The former mayor of Mexico City is a staunch ally of outgoing leftist populist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lGtT
