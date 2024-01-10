Mexico: What challenges await President Claudia Sheinbaum?

PoliticsMexicoMexico: What challenges await President Claudia Sheinbaum?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsMexicoAlex Forrest Whiting10/01/2024October 1, 2024After her landslide victory in June, left-wing Claudia Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first female president. The former mayor of Mexico City is a staunch ally of outgoing leftist populist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.https://p.dw.com/p/4lGtTAdvertisement