  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
CatastropheMexico

Mexico: Ten killed after church roof collapses

October 2, 2023

The causes of the collapse were initially unclear. Local authorities said 60 people were treated for injuries, with 23 still in hospital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X1oD
Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris
The roof of a church in northeastern Mexico came crashing down during a baptism serviceImage: Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico/AP/picture alliance

Ten people, including three children, were killed in northeastern Mexico on Sunday after the roof of a church collapsed.

The incident occurred in the Santa Cruz local parish in Ciudad Madero in Mexico's Tamaulipas state. The state police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse.

On Monday, rescue workers were still attempting to recover the body of a woman from the rubble, but Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal said the death toll was not expected to rise as all of the missing had been accounted for.

At least 60 people were treated for injuries, the governor added, with 23 still in hospital. "Two have serious injuries, their lives may be in danger," he said.

What else do we know about the collapse?

Church officials said a baptism was being celebrated when the ceiling collapsed.

The causes of the collapse were initially unclear, though Tamaulipas state security spokesman's office described it as likely being a "structural failure."

Rescue workers search for survivors in church collapse in Ciudad Madero, Mexico
Rescue workers searched for survivors under the debris of the collapsed churchImage: Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico/AP/picture alliance

"Security and civil protection forces are already dealing with the situation... to coordinate rescue plans," Governor Villarreal said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are experiencing a very difficult moment... the roof of a church has collapsed during the celebration of the Eucharist," Bishop Armando said on social media.

"In this moment the necessary work is being carried out to pull out the people who are still under the rumble," he said.

A government statement said the incident occurred early in the afternoon.

Local residents put out calls on social media asking for tools to aid in the rescue effort.

Ciudad Madero has a population of around 200,000 people and lies on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

sdi/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

EU enlargement: The slow and rocky path to reform

PoliticsOctober 2, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessOctober 1, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

A female rickshaw puller on a crosswalk

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

SocietyOctober 1, 20238 images
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico speaking on election night while outside a polling station

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator dressed as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds up a bone saw outside the White House in Washington.

The Khashoggi murder 5 years later: Has the world moved on?

The Khashoggi murder 5 years later: Has the world moved on?

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage