Mexico: Students protest planned judicial overhaul

Critics say the proposed reform will politicize the judicial system and compromise its independence. The plan has also strained ties with the US and spooked foreign investors.

Thousands of students took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest against a planned judicial reform that would see judges elected by popular vote.

The overhaul was proposed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and backed by incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum.

At present, judges and magistrates are appointed by the Federal Judicial Council, an administrative body.

And Supreme Court justices are nominated by the president and ratified by the Senate.

But the reform, if passed, would see over 7,000 judges and magistrates elected instead by popular vote. Candidates would be proposed by the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

The measure would also reduce the number of judges on the Supreme Court from 11 to 9, and shorten their terms from 15 to 12 years. Furthermore, it would create a new body to supervise judges.

Why is the judicial reform plan so controversial?

Supporters of the reform say it is necessary to address Mexico's high level of impunity for violent crimes.

Lopez Obrador says the judicial system in its current form is "not at the service of the people" and instead "responds to the interests of organized crime."

But opponents say the plan will politicize the judicial system and compromise its independence.

The unions representing judicial workers argue the proposed changes would trample on labor rights.

They also warn that electing judges by popular vote risks allowing special interests — including criminal groups — to seize control of the judiciary.

The judicial overhaul was proposed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Image: Raquel Cunha/REUTERS

Strained ties with US and Canada

The reform proposal has not only sparked a strike by judicial workers, but also strained relations with the United States and spooked foreign investors.

US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has criticized the planned changes. He warned that they would "threaten" a trade relationship between the neighboring countries that "relies on investors' confidence in Mexico's legal framework."

Canada's ambassador to Mexico has also expressed concerns.

In response, the Mexican government announced a "pause" in relations with the US and Canadian embassies, criticizing the ambassadors' statements as "interventionist."

Lawmakers in the lower house of Mexican parliament are expected to deliberate and vote on the reform plan on Tuesday and Wednesday. The legislation will then be sent to the Senate.

The ruling Morena party and its allies hold a two-thirds majority in the lower house and are only one seat short in the Senate.

sri/jsi (AFP, Reuters)