 Mexico: Shootout rages in El Chapo′s Sinaloa cartel stronghold | News | DW | 18.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mexico: Shootout rages in El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel stronghold

An extensive gunfight between drug cartel members and Mexican authorities has forced civilians to run for cover. Mexican authorities have said one of El Chapo's sons was located but not in custody.

Van on fire

Gunfights between Mexican police and drug cartel members rocked the northwestern city of Culiacan on Thursday after special security forces located the son of the notorious drug kingpin El Chapo.

The head of Mexico's Department of Public Safety and Protection, Alfonso Durazo, said authorities detained a man who identified himself as Ovidio Guzman Lopez as well as three additional people in a house in Culiacan by Mexico's National Guard and the Secretariat of National Defense.

Durazo said 30 members of the National Guard and army chose to suspend an operation after being fired upon and outnumbered by heavily armed gunmen in a house where they had located Ovidio Guzman.

Not regarded as one of El Chapo's most influential sons, Ovidio Guzman has been accused of distributing cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana for the Sinaloa cartel.  His father was sentenced to life in prison  in the United States.

The government of Sinaloa state urged people "not to go out into the streets and to be very attentive to official warnings about the evolution of these events."

Security forces have not, however, confirmed that the confrontation was a direct result of the capture of El Chapo's son. 

Read more: Opinion: Mexico is a country to despair over

Prisoners escape, civilians take cover

Culiacan, home to El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel, witnessed hours of gunfire and chaos, during which civilians were forced to run for cover on suburban streets or hide in the aisles of supermarkets. Burning vehicles blocked the entrances to the city, a common tactic used to make it difficult for police to maneuver. 

In videos posted on social media, cartel gunmen were shown roaming the city in trucks with machine guns and other high-caliber weapons. Videos also showed a burning gas station and vehicles set on fire.

Amidst the fighting, prisoners escaped from Culiacan de Aguaruto prison. Video footage showed around 20 people running in the streets but it is unclear how many prisoners escaped during the shootout and how many were recaptured. 

While an undetermined number of police officers were injured in the battle, state police said there were no confirmed deaths yet. 

Sinaloa's football club Dorados announced that it had canceled its game that day due to security threats.

Armed gunmen

Armed cartel gunmen roamed the city, setting fire to a number of vehicles and blocking the entrance way of the city

Read more: El Chapo: True drug bosses are still at large

Joaquin Guzman Loera, better known as El Chapo, came to be considered  one the world's most powerful drug traffickers

While in prison, his sons Ovidio Archivaldo and Jesus Alfredo Guzman, known as "los Chapitos," assumed leadership of the Sinaloa cartel together with Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a former partner of El Chapo.

El Chapo successfully escaped from prison in January 2001 but was recaptured in February 2014. After only 17 months, he made yet another escape from a maximum-security prison. For a third time, the cartel leader was arrested in 2016 and a year later was extradited to the United States. 

mvb/sms (AP, AFP, EFE)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Still a danger, US judge rules 'El Chapo' must remain in solitary confinement

A judge has rejected requests to ease the drug lord's prison conditions, saying he still poses a threat. Human rights groups have accused authorities of undermining constitutional rights in their treatment of "El Chapo." (05.05.2017)  

Drug lord 'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison

The Mexican drug lord was handed a life sentence plus 30 years in a New York court. The leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel had escaped jail in Mexico twice, and was extradited to the US in 2017. (17.07.2019)  

US seeks $12.7 billion from drug lord 'El Chapo'

Citing years of narcotics trafficking, US prosecutors have called for "El Chapo" to forfeit billions in drug money. But his lawyer dismissed the request, saying "the government has never located or identified a penny." (06.07.2019)  

Opinion: Mexico is a country to despair over

Mexico is the third most dangerous country for working journalists — a record that demands solidarity for survival. But all citizens of Mexico live with the same insecurity that journalists do, says Uta Thofern. (19.02.2019)  

El Chapo: True drug bosses are still at large

The punishment meted out to El Chapo gives the impression that justice has been done. But the really important questions were not asked during his trial, says DW's guest columnist Anabel Hernandez. (19.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration Link

DW Newsletter Registration Link  

Related content

Mexiko, Mexiko City: Joaquin El Chapo Guzman

Drug lord 'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison 17.07.2019

The Mexican drug lord was handed a life sentence plus 30 years in a New York court. The leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel had escaped jail in Mexico twice, and was extradited to the US in 2017.

USA Ankunft Drogenboss El Chapo in New York

El Chapo: True bosses are still at large 19.07.2019

The punishment meted out to El Chapo gives the impression that justice has been done. But the really important questions were not asked during his trial, says DW's guest columnist Anabel Hernandez.

Mexiko Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Merchandise

Hernández: El Chapo shows economic clout of Mexican cartels 28.07.2019

Putting a drug lord behind bars does not end his reign. The only way to really bring him down is to confiscate his assets. Yet this hasn't happened with Mexico's "El Chapo." Anabel Hernández examines why.

Advertisement