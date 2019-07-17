Mexico: Shootout rages in El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel stronghold

Gunfights between Mexican police and drug cartel members rocked the northwestern city of Culiacan on Thursday after special security forces located the son of the notorious drug kingpin El Chapo.

The head of Mexico's Department of Public Safety and Protection, Alfonso Durazo, said authorities detained a man who identified himself as Ovidio Guzman Lopez as well as three additional people in a house in Culiacan by Mexico's National Guard and the Secretariat of National Defense.

Durazo said 30 members of the National Guard and army chose to suspend an operation after being fired upon and outnumbered by heavily armed gunmen in a house where they had located Ovidio Guzman.

Not regarded as one of El Chapo's most influential sons, Ovidio Guzman has been accused of distributing cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana for the Sinaloa cartel. His father was sentenced to life in prison in the United States.

The government of Sinaloa state urged people "not to go out into the streets and to be very attentive to official warnings about the evolution of these events."

Security forces have not, however, confirmed that the confrontation was a direct result of the capture of El Chapo's son.

Read more: Opinion: Mexico is a country to despair over

Prisoners escape, civilians take cover

Culiacan, home to El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel, witnessed hours of gunfire and chaos, during which civilians were forced to run for cover on suburban streets or hide in the aisles of supermarkets. Burning vehicles blocked the entrances to the city, a common tactic used to make it difficult for police to maneuver.

In videos posted on social media, cartel gunmen were shown roaming the city in trucks with machine guns and other high-caliber weapons. Videos also showed a burning gas station and vehicles set on fire.

Amidst the fighting, prisoners escaped from Culiacan de Aguaruto prison. Video footage showed around 20 people running in the streets but it is unclear how many prisoners escaped during the shootout and how many were recaptured.

While an undetermined number of police officers were injured in the battle, state police said there were no confirmed deaths yet.

Sinaloa's football club Dorados announced that it had canceled its game that day due to security threats.

Armed cartel gunmen roamed the city, setting fire to a number of vehicles and blocking the entrance way of the city

Read more: El Chapo: True drug bosses are still at large

Joaquin Guzman Loera, better known as El Chapo, came to be considered one the world's most powerful drug traffickers.

While in prison, his sons Ovidio Archivaldo and Jesus Alfredo Guzman, known as "los Chapitos," assumed leadership of the Sinaloa cartel together with Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a former partner of El Chapo.

El Chapo successfully escaped from prison in January 2001 but was recaptured in February 2014. After only 17 months, he made yet another escape from a maximum-security prison. For a third time, the cartel leader was arrested in 2016 and a year later was extradited to the United States.

mvb/sms (AP, AFP, EFE)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.