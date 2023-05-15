Mexico: Several killed in highway crash

At least 13 people have died after two vehicles crashed along a stretch of highway in northern Mexico and then burst into flames. Its suspected the driver of the truck may have fled the scene.

Tamaulipas' public security ministry said the crash took place outside the state capital of Ciudad Victoria in the north east of the country.

Death toll may increase

The number of dead was considered a preliminary toll due to the size of the wreckage and the fire that destroyed the vehicles.

Authorities say that when they arrived at the scene the cab that had been towing the trailer was no longer at the scene, suggesting whoever was driving had uncoupled it and fled.

Local media reported that many of the victims were members of a family who had been returning from an outing. However, authorities did not provide confirmation.

Similar crashes involving overloaded vehicles have in the past been linked with migrant smuggling.

