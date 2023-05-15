  1. Skip to content
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire at the site of a crash in Tamaulipas, Mexico
The two vehicles crashed outside of the state capital Ciudad Victoria and then caught on fireImage: Informativo Tamaulipas/REUTERS
CatastropheMexico

Mexico: Several killed in highway crash

7 hours ago

At least 13 people have died after two vehicles crashed along a stretch of highway in northern Mexico and then burst into flames. Its suspected the driver of the truck may have fled the scene.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RLRE

In Mexico, at least 13 people have been killed in a crash on Sunday involving a passenger van and a freight truck.

Tamaulipas' public security ministry said the crash took place outside the state capital of Ciudad Victoria in the north east of the country.

Death toll may increase

The number of dead was considered a preliminary toll due to the size of the wreckage and the fire that destroyed the vehicles.

Authorities say that when they arrived at the scene the cab that had been towing the trailer was no longer at the scene, suggesting whoever was driving had uncoupled it and fled.

Members of the State Guard gather at the site of a crash, in the Victoria-Zaragoza highway, Tamaulipas, Mexico
There are fears the death toll will go upImage: Informativo Tamaulipas/REUTERS

Local media reported that many of the victims were members of a family who had been returning from an outing. However, authorities did not provide confirmation.

Similar crashes involving overloaded vehicles have in the past been linked with migrant smuggling.

kb/jsi (AP, Reuters, dpa)

A sea of Turkish and AKP flags

LIVE — Erdogan 'accepts' possible runoff in Turkey election

Politics2 hours ago
