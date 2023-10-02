Mexico: Several killed after church roof collapses

The causes of the collapse were initially unclear. Media reports said that 20 people were still trapped under the rubble.

At least nine people were killed in northeastern Mexico on Sunday after the roof of a church collapsed.

The incident occurred in the Santa Cruz local parish in Ciudad Madero in Mexico's Tamaulipas state. The state police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse.

The causes of the collapse were initially unclear, though Tamaulipas state security spokesman's office described it as likely being a "structural failure."

What else do we know about the collapse?

The Associated Press agency cited authorities as saying that nine people were confirmed dead and another 50 people, including children, were hospitalized.

Local media reported that at least 20 people were still missing under the rubble of the parish and that a baptism was being celebrated when the roof collapsed.



Rescue workers searched for survivors under the debris of the collapsed church Image: Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico/AP/picture alliance

"Security and civil protection forces are already dealing with the situation... to coordinate rescue plans," Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are experiencing a very difficult moment... the roof of a church has collapsed during the celebration of the Eucharist," Bishop Armando said on social media.

"In this moment the necessary work is being carried out to pull out the people who are still under the rumble," he said.

A government statement said the incident occurred early in the afternoon.

Local residents put out calls on social media asking for tools to aid in the rescue effort.

Ciudad Madero has a population of around 200,000 people and lies on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

sdi/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters, EFE)