Mexico: Second mayoral candidate killed days before election

Videos published by local media show a person approaching Alfredo Cabrera before shooting him several times. Two other candidates were shot the day before the latest attack.

A mayoral candidate was fatally shot in southern Mexico on Wednesday during a campaign rally, Guerrp state governor said, just days before Mexicans go to vote in a general election.

The attack is the latest in a string of attacks on candidates ahead of the weekend vote.

What we know about the killing

According to a video published by local media, a person approached mayoral candidate Alfredo Cabrera and shot him several times, causing chaos and panic in the crowd.

Cabrera was a candidate for an opposition coalition in the town of Coyuca de Benitez.

In a post on social media platform X, Guerrero governor Evelyn Salgado condemned the "cowardly” act and asked the state's prosecutor office to bring "the full weight of the law against the person or persons responsible."

String of violence

Violence often spikes in the run-up to Mexican elections and this year has been no exception.

The incident comes just a day after a mayoral candidate in the central state of Morelos was murdered while another one was injured by gunfire in western Jalisco state.

On Tuesday, the Mexican government said that at least 22 people running for local office had been murdered since September 2023. Non-governmental organizations put this figure around 30.

Meanwhile, one of the opposition coalition parties, PRI, accused the ruling government had "not made even the slightest effort" to ensure safety of the candidates.

Outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has deployed over 27,000 troops and national guard members to provide security during the elections.

Mexicans will be voting not only for a new president, but also members of Congress, several state governors and around 20,000 local officials.

