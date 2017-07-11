Mexico rocked by strong earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway as far away as Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered around 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) inland from popular tourist destination Acapulco.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute, causing a number of people to immediately evacuate their buildings, fearing the worst.

'Lack of electricity' in Mexico City

However, there were no early reports of damage in the capital, though Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told the Canal 40 television station that electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

She also retweeted a post from a senior official which said there was "a lack of electricity" in some parts of the city due to the earthquake.

Memories of 1985

Mexico City suffered a magnitude 8.0 earthquake in 1985 that caused widespread death and injuries, as well as catastrophic damage.

