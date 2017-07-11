Mexico rocked by strong earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway as far away as Mexico City nearly 322 kilometers (200 miles) away.

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered around 17 kilometers inland from the popular tourist destination Acapulco.



Acapulco Mayor Adela Roman said in statement to broadcaster Milenio that "there is no really serious situation'' so far and no reports of casualties.

"There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks," she said, adding that there are "many gas leaks in many places'' as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said while the quake had sent rocks tumbling down hillsides and damaged walls, it had not caused severe damage int he state of Guerrero, where Acapulco is situated, or the neighboring region of Oaxaca, or Mexico City.

"Fortunately there hasn't been serious damage," he said. "We have no information so far about the loss human lives."

'Lack of electricity' in Mexico City

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute, causing a number of people to immediately evacuate their buildings, fearing the worst.

However, there were no early reports of damage in the capital, though Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told the "Canal 40" television station that electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

She also retweeted a post from a senior official which said there was "a lack of electricity" in some parts of the city due to the earthquake.

Memories of 1985

Mexico City suffered a magnitude 8.0 earthquake in 1985 that caused widespread death and injuries, as well as catastrophic damage.

