Global Ideas

Mexico: Protecting vanilla's only natural pollinators

Vanilla's native Mexico is the only place in the world where the fragrant orchid is pollinated without human help. But pesticides threaten to wipe out the insects that do the job, in turn threatening human livelihoods.

Watch video 06:09

The role of bees in vanilla growing

Project goal: To integrate biodiversity and ecosystem services into planning and decisions made by key public and private sector players in Mexican agribusiness

Project partners: The Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety (BMU), The Mexican Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), the Mexican Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Implemented by: the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), BIOMA

Project financing: Funded with €5 million from the German Environment Ministry within the framework of its International Climate Initiative (IKI).

Vanilla is one of the most expensive ingredients in the world, currently hitting a record €600 per kilo ($300 per pound) on the world market. The orchid is native to Mexico, and only there are insects able to pollinate it. Growers in other parts of the world must pollinate the plants by hand.

Now, pesticides and chemical fertilizers threaten insects in vanilla's native land, and nature's pollinators are increasingly rare. That has severe consequences for ecosystems, and for the farmers who rely on vanilla for a living.

A film by Carolina Chimoy

Related content

Symbolbild Mülltaucher holen ihr Essen aus Abfalltonnen

Emissions and microplastics: How food waste hurts the environment 30.04.2019

Throwing away food that could still be eaten isn't just a waste of money, it also costs precious resources, hurts the climate, threatens biodiversity and can contaminate our soil with microplastics.

Hirschkäfer

Insect protection law mooted by German minister 17.02.2019

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze says concerns over insect extinction have prompted demands for better safeguards. New research suggests 40 percent of insect species could be wiped out over the next few decades.

Tulpenblüte in Holland

Could hi-tech Netherlands-style farming feed the world? 23.01.2019

As the global population swells, so does the need for food. Could a Netherlands approach to farming that doesn't rely on soil, sunshine, water and pesticides be the answer?

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  