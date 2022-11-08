  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Iran protests
People take part in a protest demanding justice after the death of Ariadna Fernanda Lopez
An investigation has been opened into "alleged acts of corruption" in the state prosecutor's office that is accused of botching the woman's autopsyImage: Raquel Cunha/REUTERS
Law and JusticeMexico

Mexico: Prosecutor accused of covering up woman's murder

23 minutes ago

Morelos state authorities had said Ariadna Lopez died of intoxication, but a new investigation found the 27-year-old died from "multiple traumas." One prosecutor has now been accused of covering for the woman's killer.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JBMR

A woman's death in Mexico City has raised accusations that authorities in a neighboring state botched her autopsy in order to protect the suspected killer.

Mexico City's Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum accused Morelos' state attorney's office of covering up the killing of 27-year-old Ariadna Lopez. She was found dead on a highway last week in Morelos state, just south of the capital city.

Lopez's death and the response from authorities has sparked anger among women in Mexico and sparked protests.

What did the autopsy show?

The Morelos state attorney's office ruled out evidence of violence and said she had died of alcohol intoxication. 

Morelos state prosecutor Uriel Carmona said a forensic exam showed Lopez had choked on her own vomit as a result of intoxication. 

An investigation by Mexico City prosecutors later concluded Lopez had died of multiple force trauma.

Mexico City prosecutor Ernestina Godoy said a new autopsy showed "several lesions caused by blows" on Lopez's body and listed the cause of death as "multiple traumas."

What happened Ariadna Lopez?

Lopez disappeared on October 30 and was found dead on the side of a road in Morelos state last week. 

Lopez was last seen visiting a restaurant with a man and his girlfriend, Mexico City authorities said. After going to the restaurant, she later went to the man's apartment.

People take part in a protest demanding justice after the death of Ariadna Fernanda Lopez, a 27-year-old woman who was found dead on a highway in Morelos state
Women across Mexico have taken part in protests demanding justice following the death of Ariadna LopezImage: Raquel Cunha/REUTERS

Security footage showed the suspect, who claimed to be friends with Lopez, carrying a body from the apartment.

The suspect turned himself in to prosecutors in the northern city of Monterrey on Monday and said he was innocent of the killing. The woman identified as the suspect's girlfriend was arrested in Mexico City.

What are state officials accused of?

On Monday, Mexico City's mayor accused Morelos state prosecutor Uriel Carmona of botching the autopsy and covering for the suspect.

"It is clear that the prosecutor of Morelos state tried to cover up for the killer of a woman because of his ties to the killer," Sheinbaum said. She did not provide details of the alleged links between Carmona and the suspect.

"It was the duty of Morelos' prosecutors' office to carry out the investigation. Without the intervention from Mexico City, this femicide would have gone unpunished," she added.

The anti-corruption office in Morelos said on Monday it had opened up an investigation into "alleged acts of corruption committed by personnel of the Morelos state prosecutors' office."

Sheinbaum is seen as a strong presidential candidate when Mexico heads to the polls in 2024, potentially making her Mexico's first woman president.

In Mexico, ten women on an average are killed everyday. Morelos has one of the highest rates of femicide in the country.

tg/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Women's rights activists in Mexico

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People whose sons, husbands or friends have disappeared say they get little help from the authorities in Mexico

Mexicans search for disappeared loved ones

Mexicans search for disappeared loved ones

Some 100,000 people are listed as missing in Mexico. People whose children, husbands, wives or friends have disappeared say they get little help from the authorities. They are often left with the grim task of searching for their lost loved ones on their own.
Law and JusticeSeptember 14, 202202:38 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

US midterms: Biden, Trump take center stage on eve of vote

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man installs a solar panel

Africa faces climate disaster but is also a beacon of hope

Africa faces climate disaster but is also a beacon of hope

Climate10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel and people gather in front of a gate of the Tihar prison in New Delhi, India

India: Conjugal rights debate puts focus on jail reform

India: Conjugal rights debate puts focus on jail reform

Law and Justice14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Babyboom nach Stromausfall

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

How well are Germans prepared for a blackout?

Politics13 hours ago03:48 min
More from Germany

Europe

NASAMS simulates the defence during Ramstein Alloy exercise in Latvia

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian women students protest at Sanandaj Technical and Vocational University

Iran's universities under spotlight as protests persist

Iran's universities under spotlight as protests persist

Society15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA - Midterm-Wahl

Young voters in US motivated by policies

Young voters in US motivated by policies

Politics21 hours ago02:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Foreign and Peruvian tourist rest in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

CrimeNovember 5, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage