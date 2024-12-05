Mexico nabs over a ton of fentanyl in biggest-ever raid

The record seizure of fentanyl comes days after US President-elect Donald Trump threatened to levy tariffs if Mexico failed to curb the flow of fentanyl. Experts say the timing may not be a coincidence.

Security forces in Mexico have seized over a ton of fentanyl pills in two raids, making it the biggest seizure of synthetic drugs in the country's history.

Authorities said that the amount of fentanyl they seized was equivalent to 20 million doses and would blow an economic dent to organized crime of an estimated $400 million (€380 million).

The fentanyl was found at two locations in the municipality of Ahome. According to Mexican officials, security forces were able to find the opioids through intelligence work and tip-offs from the public.

Fentanyl, America's silent killer To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mexico's top security official said soldiers and marines late Tuesday spotted two men carrying guns in the northern state of Sinaloa.

Chasing the men led the security forces to two houses where the soldiers found about 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl and, in the other, a truck packed with about 1,750 pounds (800 kilograms) of the drug.

Doubts over Mexico's claim

"This is an investigation that has been going on for a long time and yesterday, it gave these results," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters on Wednesday, adding that it was the largest-ever seizure of fentanyl.

However, the statement contradicts the random nature of the crackdown, which started when a military patrol "noticed the presence of two men carrying what appeared to be guns."

The seizure of fentanyl comes at a time when there has been a steep drop in fentanyl seizures in Mexico earlier this year and also days after US President-elect Donald Trump said he would levy 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico unless the countries take measures to curb the flow of migrants and drugs across the border.

Experts say the timing of the raids may not be a coincidence.

"It is clear that the Mexican government has been managing the timing of fentanyl seizures," said security analyst David Saucedo.

"But under the pressure by Donald Trump, it appears President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration is willing to the increase the capture of drug traffickers and drug seizures that Washington is demanding."

Mexico is known to have blown up drug seizure figures in the past.

A Reuters investigation in 2023 revealed that the army had significantly increased the number of drug lab raids it claimed to have launched by including facilities that were already out of use.

mfi/rc (AP, Reuters)