 Mexico: Journalist murdered in Ciudad Juarez | News | DW | 31.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mexico: Journalist murdered in Ciudad Juarez

A television journalist was found dead in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez after being shot at least 11 times. Arturo Alba Medina is at least the sixth journalist to be murdered in Mexico this year.

Forensic technicians work at a crime scene where unknown assailants gunned down Multimedios Channel 6 news anchor Arturo Alba

A Mexican journalist was shot dead in the city of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state governor Javier Corral said on Friday.

49-year-old Arturo Alba Medina, who reported on crime and violence and also hosted a television news show, was found dead on a street late on Thursday.

Alba Medina was shot at least 11 times, Chihuahua attorney general Cesar Peniche told the media.

Read more: 'They want us dead, they want us silenced, but we are still standing'

Watch video 02:48

Threatened journalists in Mexico

According to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, he was assassinated a few minutes after the end of his program.

Prosecutors said at least two people were involved in the attack but the motives behind it were not clear.

Peniche said it had not been ruled out that Alba Medina became a target for his journalism.

As per a tally by Reporters Without Borders, Alba Medina is the sixth journalist to be murdered this year in Mexico — one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.

Governor Corral condemned the "cowardly murder", adding that he had told prosecutors to ensure the killers are punished.

"Justice will be done," he wrote on Twitter.

dvv/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

'There is no free press': Media freedom in Mexico

The third-deadliest country in the world for journalists, Mexico saw nine journalists murdered in 2018. Their deaths are a worrying sign of the state of press freedom — as is increasing aggression toward the media.  

Mexico: 'Journalism is the only source of truth'

In Mexico, criminals do not fear the authorities, but journalists. That’s why journalists are the target of attacks, with eight dying so far this year. Protecting them is an international duty, says Anabel Hernandez  

Mexican President Lopez Obrador's rhetoric 'emboldens other civil servants' to attack press

The continued attacks on the press by the president are inciting others in Mexico to follow suit, the NGO Article 19 has argued. The organization claims that 11 journalists have been murdered since he took office.  

Advertisement