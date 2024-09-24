  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineBrandenburg
CatastropheMexico

Mexico: Hurricane John strengthens to Category 3 storm

September 24, 2024

Hurricane John is "very near" to the southern coast of Mexico, packing strong winds.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kzxg
A satellite image of a hurricane
Hurricane John is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mphImage: NOAA via AP/picture alliance

Hurricane John barreled toward Mexico's southern coast on Monday after rapidly intensifying to a major Category 3 storm, the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

John was "very near" land, packing maximum sustained winds of around 120 mph (195 kph), the NHC said.

"Damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding are ongoing," the NCH said. "Some additional strengthening is possible in the next couple of hours before John makes landfall. After landfall, the system will rapidly weaken over the high terrain of southern Mexico."

More to follow…

mfi/jsi (AP, AFP)