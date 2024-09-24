Mexico: Hurricane John strengthens to Category 3 storm

Hurricane John is "very near" to the southern coast of Mexico, packing strong winds.

Hurricane John barreled toward Mexico's southern coast on Monday after rapidly intensifying to a major Category 3 storm, the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

John was "very near" land, packing maximum sustained winds of around 120 mph (195 kph), the NHC said.

"Damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding are ongoing," the NCH said. "Some additional strengthening is possible in the next couple of hours before John makes landfall. After landfall, the system will rapidly weaken over the high terrain of southern Mexico."

mfi/jsi (AP, AFP)