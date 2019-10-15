 Mexico: Gunmen kill US Mormon family members | News | DW | 05.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mexico: Gunmen kill US Mormon family members

The fatalities includes four children after an ambush by gunmen in Bavispe in Sonora state. A burnt-out bullet-proof SUV was found by the side of the road with the victims remains.

Burnt out vehicle, Mexico

The burnt wreckage of a vehicle transporting a Mormon family near the US border

At least five US citizens, a mother and four children, were killed in northern Mexico on Monday, in an attack carried out by unknown gunmen.

Family members of the victims suspect the incident may have been a case of mistaken identity after an ambush by drug cartel assassins.

Read more: Indians risking their lives to enter US via Mexico

According to Mexican media, the casualties were members of the LeBaron family, descendants linked to a breakaway Mormon community which settled in the central American country several decades ago.

More victims possible

The governments of Chihuahua and Sonora states, both of which lie on the United States border, issued a joint statement affirming an investigation into the episode had been launched. It added that there are still some people missing.

Local television showed a charred vehicle that may have belonged to the family. Local activist and relative Julian LeBaron was quoted as describing the incident as a "massacre," adding that some family members were burnt alive. He said on his Facebook page that the dead woman was named Rhonita Maria LeBaron.

The four children who perished were twin 6-month old babies and two other children aged 8 and 10.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mexico: US journalist shot during interview

A reporter for National Geographic was interviewing a purported drug dealer when an ambush took place. The journalist was shot in the leg, while the alleged dealer and an associate were killed. (06.10.2019)  

Mexico sends in troops after failed 'El Chapo' son arrest

The Mexican government has defended releasing the son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman after cartel gunmen launched an assault on the raid. Some worry the move will embolden cartels to resist future arrests more violently. (22.10.2019)  

Entering US via Mexico — why are so many Indians risking their lives?

Indians make up one of the biggest immigrant communities in the US. But an increasing number of Indian nationals are now making perilous journeys through Latin America to reach the US. (29.10.2019)  

Mexico: Shootout rages in El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel stronghold

Heavy gunfights broke out in a Sinaloa cartel stronghold after Mexican security forces arrested a son of drug lord El Chapo. The government is struggling to explain why he was released after a storm of violence. (18.10.2019)  

Mexico detains suspect in journalist Miroslava Breach killing

A man is being held in connection with the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach, who wrote about the Mexican drug war. She is one of at least 11 reporters killed in the country this year. (26.12.2017)  

Protesting asylum-seekers block US-Mexico border bridge

Hundreds of migrants seeking entry to the US have blocked a bridge along the border with Mexico to protest delays in the asylum process. Tens of thousands of Central American migrants are currently stuck in Mexico. (10.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mexico: Day of the Dead mass commemorates migrants  

Mexico: Mothers looking for missing sons  

Related content

Mexiko Angriff auf Polizisten in El Aguaje - mindestens 14 Tote

Mexico: At least 13 police killed in cartel ambush 15.10.2019

More than a dozen police officers have been killed in an ambush in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, authorities said. The Jalisco New Generation drug cartel is suspected of being behind the slayings.

BdTD Mexiko

Mexico: Five years after 43 students go missing, families still seek justice 30.09.2019

The Mexican government has the power to investigate what really happened to the 43 students who disappeared in 2016. Investigators must speak to witnesses and protect those who share information, writes Anabel Hernandez.

Mexiko Drogenkrieg vermisste Kinder

Mexico's children and youths face monstrous violence 18.09.2019

For more than a decade, Mexico has been grappling with an extraordinarily high number of murders and disappearances. What's particularly alarming is how many victims are children and youths, writes Anabel Hernandez.

Advertisement