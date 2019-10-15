Mexico: Gunmen kill US Mormon family members

At least five US citizens, a mother and four children, were killed in northern Mexico on Monday, in an attack carried out by unknown gunmen.

Family members of the victims suspect the incident may have been a case of mistaken identity after an ambush by drug cartel assassins.

Read more: Indians risking their lives to enter US via Mexico

According to Mexican media, the casualties were members of the LeBaron family, descendants linked to a breakaway Mormon community which settled in the central American country several decades ago.

More victims possible

The governments of Chihuahua and Sonora states, both of which lie on the United States border, issued a joint statement affirming an investigation into the episode had been launched. It added that there are still some people missing.

Local television showed a charred vehicle that may have belonged to the family. Local activist and relative Julian LeBaron was quoted as describing the incident as a "massacre," adding that some family members were burnt alive. He said on his Facebook page that the dead woman was named Rhonita Maria LeBaron.

The four children who perished were twin 6-month old babies and two other children aged 8 and 10.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.