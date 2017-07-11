Mexico: Gunmen kill 11 people at party in Jalisco

A boy was among those killed in an armed ambush in the western city of Tonala. Mexico continues to grapple with skyrocketing violence and and drug-related crime largely attributed to cartels and gangs.
Unidentified gunmen riding in a truck in the western Mexican state of Jalisco opened fire on Saturday, killing at least 11 people who were attending a party, authorities have said.
Prosecutors in Jalisco said in a statement that police found the bullet-ridden bodies of 10 men on the sidewalk in front of a home in Tonala, a municipality in the Guadalajara area.
The body of a boy was found inside the residence, while a woman and another boy were being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
Jalisco state is one of the epicenters of Mexico's drug-related warfare, and home to the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in late 2018 promising to reduce entrenched violence, but he continues to grapple with mass killings and tens of thousands of homicides every year.
In December, former Jalisco Governor Aristoteles Sandoval was shot dead in a restaurant in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta.
Almost 100 murders are registered every day across the country of 126 million people, while more than 82,000 people have disappeared since the so-called war on drugs began in Mexico in 2006.
