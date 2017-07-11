Mexico: Gunmen kill 11 people at party in Jalisco

Gunmen riding in a truck in the western Mexican state of Jalisco opened fire on Saturday, killing at least 11 people who were attending a party, authorities said.

Prosecutors in Jalisco said in a statement that police found the bullet-ridden bodies of 10 men on the sidewalk in front of a home in Tonala, a municipality in the Guadalajara area.

The corpse of a boy was found inside the residence while a woman and another boy were being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Jalisco state is one of the epicenters of Mexico's drug-related warfare, and home to the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Violence continues despite president's pledge

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in late 2018 promising to reduce entrenched violence, but he continues to grapple with mass killings and tens of thousands of homicides every year.

In December, former Jalisco Governor Aristoteles Sandoval was shot dead in a restaurant in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta.

There are currently almost 100 murders registered every day across the country of 126 million people, while more than 82,000 people have disappeared since the so-called war on drugs began in Mexico at the end of 2006.

