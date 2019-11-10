 Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia′s former President Evo Morales | News | DW | 11.11.2019

News

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales

Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday.

Evo Morales (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Karita)

Evo Morales will be granted asylum in Mexico after the former Bolivian president made a request to live in the Central American country, a top official confirmed Monday.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters: "We will immediately proceed to inform Bolivia's Foreign Ministry that under international law, it should offer safe conduct."

Morales, who quit his post Sunday following a disputed election that resulted in civil unrest, was the South American country's first indigenous president.

More to come...

Watch video 01:59

Bolivians celebrate Morales' resignation

jsi/cmk (Reuters, dpa)

